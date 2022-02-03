news, property, real estate view, house of the week, coffin bay

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 5 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR Imagine living the dream in the popular seaside town of Coffin Bay. Well, here is your chance to do just that. This property offers the lifestyle dreams are made of with plenty of space for the whole family, a great home for entertaining and your own private sanctuary of 2.56HA. This amazing brick home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living areas, a wood fireplace, an open-plan kitchen, an indoor saltwater swimming pool and spa, entertaining areas, room for four cars in the double-length garage, and much more. A potential sub-division for this property could be a possibility (subject to council approval) as the owner has already had it surveyed in 12 large allotments which still allowed the home to be on 1.22HA. The property is situated close to the Coffin Bay Hotel/Motel, boat ramp, skate park and is only a one minute drive from the centre of town, making this property central to everything. The property itself is surrounded by the main roads, giving you easy access to the allotments if you were to sub-divide.

