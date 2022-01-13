news, local-news,

Tumby Bay District Council will go ahead with its Australia Day celebrations in a COVID-safe format, but will not include a community breakfast this year. The council announced on January 12 after consideration of the current outbreakof COVID-19 within regional SA, it had decided to reduce community risk and forego the breakfast. Tumby Bay District Council mayor Sam Telfer said the elected members made the decision at the January 11 meeting because of the need to put community safety first. "Regardless of the measures we need to take this year, Australia Day is always going to be one of the most important dates on our local community's calendar, but it's crucial this year that we consider the safety of everyone," he said. Mr Telfer said residents were encouraged to watch the Australia Day ceremony which will take place on the lawns south of the Tumby Bay Yacht Club at 10am, either attending in person with social distancing or watch online through the council's Facebook page. The ceremony will include the citizenship ceremony, as well as the presentation of Citizen of the Year awards to this year's winners: Tyler Hutton (Citizen of the Year), Keira Berryman (Young Citizen of the Year), Tumby Bay Festivals (Colour Tumby, Community Event of the Year) and Melvin Charlton (Award for Active Citizenship). The council says all are welcome to attend, to bring your own seating and to ensure you adhere to social distancing and wear masks while in attendance. Tumby Bay are not the only council who have altered their Australia Day plans in response to COVID-19, Port Lincoln City Council have announced their community breakfast will be takeaway only this year and the Australia Day ceremony will only involve a small group of guests with the public invited to watch via livestream or listen on the radio.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/e5a3215c-efc8-43ae-8e84-6307e72323d9.jpg/r0_70_785_514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tumby Bay Council changes Australia Day format