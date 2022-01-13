news, local-news,

Despite not being able to run with its school holidays program due to COVID-19, West Coast Youth and Community Support has continued to reach out to Port Lincoln youth during the summer break. The organisation has not been able to deliver face-to-face school holidays activities like it normally does due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and restrictions. However youth workers have been heading out to the Port Lincoln foreshore and jetty for two hours each day to engage with local youth enjoying the weather and the water. Youth worker CJ Dodd said they had been seeing between 20-30 youths a day and have been providing water and sunscreen, as well as promoting how to maintain connections during COVID and reminders to adhere to COVID restrictions, including the wearing of masks and use of QR codes when visiting shops. "Due to the current situation in Port Lincoln we can't do programs like snorkeling, paddleboarding and surfing and due to all of that not going ahead youth workers are coming out to the jetty to interact with the youth," he said. "It feels good because our job is to connect with youth and while the kids are out and about on the front beach we can come out and connect with them." Mr Dodd said he had also been organising online gaming sessions for youths to take part in to provide a further chance for connection across the community. People are encouraged to visit the West Coast Youth and Community Support Facebook page for the latest updates. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/cb3c093c-5ee3-4356-abd3-e02ab87c34ed.JPG/r2_507_5997_3894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg