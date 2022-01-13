news, local-news,

A further call out has been made for Eyre Peninsula residents to ensure they are vaccinated against COVID-19, including for parents to ensure their children are also vaccinated before they return to school. South Australian children aged between 5-11 years old are now eligible for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in clinics across the state with a majority of vaccination clinics across the state taking appointments. On Eyre Peninsula this includes clinics in Port Lincoln, Ceduna, Cleve, Cowell, Kimba, Lock, Streaky Bay and Whyalla. An Eyre and Far North Local Health Network spokesperson said its mobile COVID-19 vaccination team would also start delivering vaccinations to the 5-11 year old cohort at pop-up clinics from Monday, January 17, with bookings only. Pop up clinics will be at Kimba Institute (January 17 and 18), Cleve Institute (January 19), Cowell Bowling Club (January 20), Ceduna Memorial Hall (January 24), Streaky Bay Institute (January 25), Lock Bowling Club (January 27), Wudinna Hall (January 28) and Elliston Community Sports Centre (January 31). "With parents and their children getting ready to go back to school, it's now more important than ever for young South Australians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated," the spokesperson said. "It's great to see a strong demand at our vaccination clinics, and we have already seen a good uptake of bookings for five to 11 year olds at our clinics in Kimba, Cowell, Lock, Wudinna, Cleve, Ceduna and Streaky Bay. "As we are seeing cases increase within our community, we'd like to remind the parents that vaccination is the best way to reduce your child's risk of becoming seriously unwell and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community." The spokesperson said anyone with concerns about the vaccine or wanted to know information, they can consult facts and official advice available on the SA Health website. Meanwhile Port Lincoln City Council has been encouraging local residents to ensure they are vaccinated as the latest vaccination figures provided by the network showed only 79.81 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received their first dose and 74.11 per cent received their second dose. The council has encouraged people to book their vaccination or learn more by going online at www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/vaccination.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/fce7509c-bb3b-4c2e-a8e3-0642e6eeda46.JPG/r427_589_5840_3647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg