news, local-news,

The 2022 Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln Art Prize will be on display from Monday, without an official opening due to COVID-19. Port Lincoln City Council and Nautilus Arts Centre announced on Thursday the art prize opening night, planned to take place on Friday, will not go ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in South Australia. However people will get to view the pieces entered into the art prize from Monday, January 17 until Friday, February 25. The exhibition will be closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday next week as judging and filming of the entries will take place across the two days with winners to be announced on the Nautilus Arts Centre Facebook page. Mayor Brad Flaherty said the art prize was something that the community looked forward to each year. "I, like many others look forward to the opening night of the Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln Art Prize each year to view the extraordinary talent on display and find out who takes home the major and other prizes, however this year we will get to have a sneak peek of the artwork before judging takes place," he said. "Keep an eye on the Nautilus Arts Centre Facebook Page over the next week or so where the winners of the 2022 Port Lincoln Bendigo Community Bank Art Prize will be announced and artwork showcased". The council and the arts centre has thanked Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln and other sponsors for their ongoing support of the art prize.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/8e46fe55-d6b3-496f-9a59-7d33a2b491c6.jpg/r0_390_5600_3554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg