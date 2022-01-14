HAZMAT incident causes Far West highway closure

news, local-news,

The Eyre Highway has been closed in both directions on the Far West Coast as police and CFS firefighters respond to a HAZMAT incident Friday morning. Just before 4am on January 14, emergency services were called to the Eyre Highway at Coorabie, about 100km west of Ceduna, following reports that a road train carrying hazardous substances was on fire. The driver of the truck managed to escape without injury and unhook one of the trailers; however the Eyre Highway has been closed in both directions while CFS try to contain the fire. Police urge motorists driving along the Eyre Highway towards Coorabie to be patient and seek direction from emergency services as it is unknown how long the highway will be closed for.

