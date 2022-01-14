Police investigate insecticide theft

news, local-news,

Police are investigating the theft of a bottle of poison following a car break-in at Port Lincoln sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Sometime between 6pm on January 13 and 7am on January 14 a car parked on Duncan Avenue was broken into and an five litre bottle of Biforce 100SC Termiticide and Insecticide was stolen. Police remind this is a hazardous substance and should never be ingested. Anyone with information on the break-in and theft is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au, you can remain anonymous. Police also encourage anyone wanting more information on poisons to contact the Poisons Information Centre on 131126 or visit www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/wps/wcm/connect/public+content/sa+health+internet/conditions/poisons/poisons.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kaitlin.kavanagh/5e51e7ef-1dfa-4dd7-8717-bab7ff04b72f.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg