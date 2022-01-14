news, local-news,

Fierce rivals on the sporting ground Cummins two football and netball clubs have taken a big step forward to ensure new joint clubrooms become a reality in time for next season. Cummins Ramblers and Cummins Kapinnie football and netball clubs have welcomed news of a $1.183 million grant from the latest round of the state government's Infrastructure Projects 2021-22 grand program. The funds will go towards the estimated $2.4 million project to build new joint clubrooms at the Cummins Sporting Complex, planned to be built where the bar and shelter is located on the oval's western side. The joint clubrooms will see each club have its own amenities but can also be opened up to serve as one large community facility for events such as weddings, funerals and functions. The facility will see the two clubs bring their clubrooms onto the sporting facility grounds, with Cougars currently based out of the Cummins RSL Hall and Ramblers at the Cummins Showgrounds. The Joint Building Facility Committee has been driving the project and is made up of representatives from the two Cummins' based football and netball clubs, four from Ramblers and four from Cougars. Committee member Adam Richardson is one of the Cummins Ramblers representatives and said the funding was a great surprise and a big step forward for this project after many years of planning and attempts to get things rolling. He said despite being rivals on the field there had been great cooperation between members of the two clubs as part of the committee. "It's been very positive and well supported by the committee and the two clubs," he said. "If you know Cummins, you know Cougars and Ramblers despise each other on the field but are mates off the field." Cougars representative Jenna Anderson also expressed her gratitude to the funding announcements and said the project would be of great benefit to the clubs and to the wider Cummins community, allowing for more people to attend things such as funerals and weddings in the future. "It's a very positive committee that's had the best interests of the clubs in the fact that what both clubs want is something positive for the community which is bigger than both clubs," she said. This funding follows the support provided by Cummins District Financial Services who provided the committee with a $300,000 Challange Grant from its Community Grants round in November. Work is expected to start later this year with the facility expected to be ready in time for the 2023 season. Mr Richardson said the project was planned to be a major build focused on using local trades, labour and materials. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

