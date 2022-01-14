COVID scare for Cowell Hospital

news, local-news,

Cowell Hospital's emergency department reopened this week following a nearly two-week closure due to a COVID-19 scare. The emergency department at the hospital was closed on January 1 after staff were identified as COVID-19 close contacts. During the closure patients requiring emergency medical attention were directed via SA Ambulance Service to Cleve, Kimba or Whyalla for treatment. The emergency department reopened on January 12 after COVID-19 close contact staff were able to safely return and resume services. An Eyre and Far North Local Health Network spokesperson said the temporary closure was a necessary measure to prioritise the care and safety of co-located aged care residents onsite. The spokesperson said the network continued to actively respond to COVID-19 and was focused to make sure the right protocols were in place across the region. "Our staff have done a fantastic job in providing high quality care to residents, and we work with them directly on their needs and ensure they are supported within a safe environment. "As the COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, we have plans and protocols in place across all our hospitals, which are able to work collaboratively to respond to COVID-19 and support the needs of patients across our region." The network has thanked the community for its patience and understanding during the closure.

