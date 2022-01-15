news, local-news,

Elliston Area School's centenary celebrations will receive recognition by the local council with an award on Australia Day. Elliston District Council will present one award on Australia Day this year, with Elliston Area School's Wool Show and 100 Year Celebration named Community Event of the Year. Held on October 23 the school celebrated its centenary with a morning tea and time capsule while visitors were given a chance to "Tour Through the Decades" as classrooms had displays of of items, furniture and photos from across the different decades. Later in the day the school held its annual Wool Show at the Elliston Sports Centre which included a fleece competition, fetes and stalls, live music from Joshy Willo, children's activities and a vintage car show. Principal Chad Fleming said he was delighted to hear of the recognition from the council for what was a significant event for the school and the community. "It's a just reward for all the hard work and dedication from not only staff and students but a lot of community members played a big part and the Centenary Committee played a big part," he said. "It was a fantastic day and we felt there was a fantastic vibe." Mr Fleming said the school receiving the Community Event of the Year was a huge honour and he looked forward to accepting on behalf of all the people who helped make the event possible. Elliston District Council's Australia Day celebrations will take place at Trudinger Park in Elliston from 8am, weather permitting, which will involve a community breakfast, cooked by members of Elliston Men's Shed, followed the award presentation. COVID restrictions will be in place. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/fda22ff1-8594-4e6f-8040-e0987aa082f4.JPG/r102_523_5696_3684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg