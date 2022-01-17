Visitors attracted to play at Port Lincoln

sport, local-sport,

JANUARY 9 The winner of the Sunday Stableford Mixed Competition was Samuel Beare with 38 points from Broden Dennis 35. Rundowns went to Mike Freeman and Wade Gerrie, both on 34. There were 35 players, including six visitors from Tumby Bay, Glenelg and Grange golf clubs. JANUARY 10 The Monthly Seniors' Day was held a week later, with a public holiday last Monday. From only eight players, the winner was Mike Munro on 38 points from Greg Cotton on 36. JANUARY 11 The warmer weather may have daunted some players, but the eight who fronted for Tuesday Twilight enjoyed the pleasant evening conditions. The winner was Ash Durdin with 19 points from Mick Hegarty 18. JANUARY 12 Midsec Financial Advisors sponsored the Men's mid-week competition, where 71 took part, including three visitors from Waikerie, Whyalla and Grange. Andrew Fraser won A grade on a count-back from Geoff Nottle, both with 41 stableford points. B grade went to Wayne Smith 39 from Chris Cottrell 38 and Scotty Francis won C grade with 39 from Bill Ford 37. Rundowns went to Ben Abley 40, Ryan Cottrell 39, Peter Fare 38, Boris Kovacic 37; Mike Munro and Allan Reynolds both had 33. NTP winners were Ben Abley, John Pope, Maurie Barry, David Fitzgerald and Greg Cotton, and there were eight par-three birdies from Ryan Cottrell, Trevor Durdin, Mick Hegarty, Peter Kenny, Greg Cotton (twice), Chris Cottrell, David Fitzgerald and John Pope. JANUARY 13 Twenty four women played in the Intersport-sponsored Stableford competition, won by Jacqui McNamara 39 from Heather Darley 37. Rundowns went to Michelle Smith 37 and Jo Higgins, Helen George and Sue Bishop, all on 34. There was one visitor from Devil Bend in Victoria. NTP winners were Adie Fraser and Jo Higgins and Heather Darley and Jo Higgins had birdies. JANUARY 14 The second round of the Ambrose Teams competition began last week. Fourteen teams of four and 51 players competed and this series will run for another nine weeks until the end of daylight savings. Worth mentioning again, that current and new teams are welcome to join at any time during this period. JANUARY 15 Ideal weather conditions saw over 100 golfers take to the course in a day sponsored by Daniells' Recycling. Eighty eight men played a 2BBB stableford, won by two Bens, Sellen and Kotz, with 48 points, on a count-back from Tim Robinson and Scotty Lombe. Rundowns went to Adam Davies and Rubin Thompson, and Ben Abley and Chris Baird, on 47. Then came Ashley Durdin and Jamie Puddy 46 and Peter Leahy and Wayne Smith 45. The ladies played a par competition, with Cindy Carr winning with +5 from Helen George +2. Ben Abley eagled the first hole and was the obvious NTP winner, with others going to Lindsay Gordon, Chris Baird, Andrew Tiller, Peter Schaefer and Tim Robinson. Par-three birdies went to 10 players - Tim Robinson, Chris Baird, Shaun Thomas, Haydn Myers, Peter Schaefer, Greg Cotton, Chas Chambers, Dylan Bell, Tate Secker and Mike Freeman.

