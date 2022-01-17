We love a sports rivalry and a community co-operation

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

We love a good sport rivalry, whether it is Holden v Ford on Mount Panorama, Australia v England in the Ashes or here in South Australia, Adelaide v Port Adelaide in the Showdown. On Eyre Peninsula, you would be hard pressed to find a rivalry as fierce as Cummins Ramblers v Cummins Kapinnie on the football field or the netball court, but the rivals are working together to create something grand. Representatives from both clubs have been working together on new joint clubrooms next to the local oval. The project has been given a big boost thanks to $1.183 million in state government funds. The facility will be more than just sport clubrooms. It can open up to serve as one big community facility to be used for functions, weddings or funerals. While we love a good sport rivalry, we also love cooperation in the community to help create something better for everyone and well done to the clubs which are on their way to making that happen in their town. Australia Day is next week and we have continued our coverage of award winners from across the peninsula, including at Elliston District Council which will present one award for 2022, recognising an event which celebrated the local school's history. This year Elliston Area School will receive Community Event of the Year in recognition of its Wool Show and 100 Year Celebration held in October. The school holds its Wool Show every year, but this year it was linked with its centenary which included a morning tea, time capsule and historical displays. This is definitely a case of "quality over quantity" and Elliston Area School are deserving winners this year on Australia Day for an event driven by staff and students to celebrate its history and look ahead. Congratulations to everyone at Elliston Area School on a deserving win. COVID has continued to play havoc on plans across the state, but West Coast Youth and Community Support in Port Lincoln has not let it get in the way of its duty to ensure local youth stay connected with them and with each other. Throughout the summer holidays youth workers have been out at the Port Lincoln jetty and on the foreshore for two hours a day speaking with youth who were out and about, providing water and sunscreen and talking about how they can keep connected during the outbreak. The organisation has continued to ensure the wellbeing of youth across the community, both physically and mentally, and has kept connections among young peoiple during a pandemic when isolation can occur. Hopefully, we can all do our own part to ensure we don't remain isolated from each other and can keep up our own social connections no matter how long the pandemic goes for. Look for more coverage on COVID-19 developments on the Port Lincoln Times website, including how a COVID scare led to the emergency department at Cowell Hospital to be closed for nearly two weeks. Also look for the latest sport reports from the weekend, including from local cricket, softball, baseball and even golf in Port Lincoln. Happy reading, and stay safe out there! Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

