Join fight against our biggest killer

Every 10 minutes an Australian suffers a heart attack. Sadly, many do not survive with 48 Australians dying every single day from heart disease - someone's family member, wife, husband, or special friend that means the world to them. Given that heart disease is our biggest killer, it would be impossible for all Australian communities to not be impacted in some way. The simple fact is that there is still so much for us to learn about heart disease and research saves lives. Heart Research Australia aims to reduce the devastating impact heart disease has on families and the community by supporting world-class and emerging researchers to conduct ground-breaking research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. That's why this February we invite all Australians to get involved with REDFEB, heart health awareness month, to raise much-needed funds for ground-breaking research into heart disease. Getting involved is as simple as wearing red and donating to Heart Research Australia during the month of February. For more information or to donate, please visit www.heartresearch.com.au On behalf of the thousands of Australians impacted by heart disease every year, thank you for your support. NICCI DENT CEO, Heart Research Australia Before Christmas it was announced that the street art component of the forthcoming "@ The Bay" festival (since changed to Colour Tumby) would be reduced to "only" two or three murals. This came as a relief to most locals as finally a recognition and acceptance that we have more than enough already; and fears that our town was losing its coastal character, charm, and culture for the sake of tourism gimmickry. Tumby Town is becoming "Tacky Town" and our walls are at risk of looking like billboards for a tattoo parlour. Now, not long afterwards, we are told there will be a federal government grant of $36,000 to expand the so-called murals to five or six by adding another two or three. People outside our community will be amazed to find that we are not even told where the walls that are to be aerosol-painted are going to be? Who the artist will be? Or their ability? Or what is going to be painted on them? Meanwhile, our whole Eyre Peninsula health system screams out for vital funding during a pandemic and our town's main tourist draw card, the jetty, falls into disrepair, and could be lost. Government grants should be more about sustainable priorities these crazy COVID days, instead of passing fads, already starting to get tiresome. ERIC KOTZ Tumby Bay

Join fight against our biggest killer