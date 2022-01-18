Kimba keeps it in the family for 2022 Australia Day Awards

community,

The District Council of Kimba has announced its 2022 Australia Day Award winners. This year, the Citizen Award winners share a special significance as Helen Tucker and daughter Corinne will celebrate their honours together, with Helen being named Citizen of the Year, and Corinne, Young Citizen of the Year. The 2020 Kimba Christmas Pageant was awarded Community Event of the Year. Helen is a true ambassador of the Kimba community. Her commitment to seeing others thrive and her genuine interest and enthusiasm in the wellbeing of others is shown in many ways throughout the district. Helen serves on the Kimba Netball Club Committee, and was the Eastern Eyre Netball Association rep and president in 1999-2001 and again in 2017-2018. She has been an active member of the Kimba Bowling Club since 2010 and is the current secretary. Helen has been involved in the Uniting Church and is well known for compiling the newsletters for more than 15 years. She is also a current Hospital Auxillary member, Sing Australia member, and Country Education Foundation member. Helen joined the Kimba Mental and Health and Wellbeing Committee in 2016. Co-committee members describe Helen as caring, genuine, a great listener, fair, honest, open and loving. Helen was integral in securing future funding through the Fay Fuller Foundation and is now a team member of Our Town Kimba. Helen, through her own adversity, recognised there was a gap in the community for support of those like her that had lost their partner. She started the support group GO TO (Girls On Their Own), meeting once a month to support each other. You'll find Helen most days early in the mornings joining a local walking group, motivating others to turn up each day. Corinne is a passionate resident with an energetic personality that shines through the community and the many groups she is involved with. She is an active member of the Kimba Basketball Club, Kimba Christmas Tree committee, Kindergarten Governing Council subcommittee, and the KDFNC Social committee. Not only is she the initiator of various social events but has been a resident taxi on many occasions to ensure people make their way home safely from functions. Corinne has been vice president of the community gym in the past, and now hold the position of secretary. She was involved in the 2021 Health and Wellness weekend, organising the Kimba Fun Run and holding creches. Corinne has also been on the Kimba Show committee for five years, as well as a convenor of the junior hobbies section. Corinne was a key performer in Kimba Area School productions, and after leaving school in 2013 she has continued her involvement helping with hair, makeup, acting support and assisting with creating and rehearsing dances. She also finds time to assist Kellie Hunt with her Dream Dance lessons and end of year concerts. Corinne manages two jobs, being a devoted employee of the Kimba Area School and Kindergarten where she is known for going above and beyond to care for and provide extra support to the children. The Kimba Christmas Pageant is a long standing tradition in the community. The 2020 Pageant was brought together by a group of young women destined to give the town something to celebrate through the challenges of COVID-19. Not only did the town look amazingly decorated, the pageant was a success once again. Christmas spirit was brought alive for the community with young and old getting together for a great free event. Committee members of 2020: Ashleigh Inglis, Amy Wright, C-Jay Kemp, Jessica Clements, Kristy Schubert, Corinne Tucker, Esther Flavel, Sarah McCauley, and Jane Mason.

Kimba District Council announced 2022 Australia Day Award winners