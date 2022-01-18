sport, local-sport,

Coyotes def Saints 1-0 Everyone that attended the baseball on Sunday would agree this was the game of the day. With only four safe hits for the entire game and both pitchers in Saints' Jayden Blewitt and Coyotes' Luke Jantke firing on the mound the game went into the sixth inning. With both pitchers dominating, the batters were finding hits very hard to come by as the wind was holding everything in the air with a staggering 10 fly ball outs for the game. Neither team was willing to give up and it took until the fifth inning when Rhys Cummings was walked and later scored from second base on a Ray Todd line drive to right field for the game to see its first and only run scored. Whilst there was only one run scored those in attendance were treated to some quality baseball and, we can all agree, sometimes a shut out like that is better then a run fest. Well played from both sides. Luke Jantke takes best on ground honours in this game with a complete game shut out and finishing with six strikeouts. Coyotes drew Saints 5-5 The B grade set the tone for the A grade with a good quality game of baseball. Coyotes went with young gun Callum Binder for pitching duties facing only four batters and no runs scored as Jarrad Delaney took two ripping catches at left field to really fire up the Coyotes players and had the supporters on their feet. Saints gave veteran Mal Munro the job on the mound which the Coyotes batters seemed to enjoy picking up six safe hits and allowing four runs to cross as a few errors came into Saints defence. The second inning was very brief for Saints as Binder was in red hot form on the mound throwing only nine pitches for three outs with Coyotes' field making the plays. Saints' defence did the same with Munro only facing four batters and allowing no runs. Binder started the third inning the same way he finished the second striking out the first two Saints batters but as a few errors crept into the Coyotes defence, Paul Dennis pounced to cross Saints' first run of the day before side away. Again Munro was on fire with ball in hand making light work of Coyotes facing only three batters for three outs for a very quick innings. The fourth inning had Saints needing four runs to take the lead and four runs they got, Kobe Vlassco hit safely as did Dennis and Munro before Jonathan Chapman took a great catch at centre field to retire the side with Saints leading 5-4. Luke Pearce flied out for Coyotes first out, Gareth Colbert then hit safely and Alana Jantke pushed him around to third base as Colbert wound back the clock stealing home to level the game at 5-5. Lachlan Bishop hit a double to start the fifth for Saints, Marcus Dennis also hit safely but neither could manage to cross home plate as Coyotes' infield got the outs. Jonathan Chapman then hit safely to start Coyotes at bat but was later out caught between bases as Saints closed the game out with a draw the final verdict. Best at bat was Coyotes' Callum Binder (2 from 3, single, double). Best in field was Saints' Paul Dennis with seven put outs. Coyotes def Saints 11-8 Calan Rutherford went to the mound for Coyotes facing only four batters in a short inning with Saints scoring no runs. Dru Stott was handed Saints' pitching duties giving up five hits and a few walks allowing Coyotes to cross the maximum six runs, Clayton Colbert hit a nice stand up double to score two of those runs. Saints managed put two runs on the board the next inning with both Joel Hore and Ryder Bilney crossing home plate after being walked as Rutherford was spraying a few pitches but fired back to get a strike out and a ground out for side away. Coyotes also crossed two runs this innings with patient batting, Connor Rutherford hit safely as did Colbert with his second hit of the day both helping cross their teams runs. Saints went scoreless in the third inning as Coyotes defence tightened to shut out the Saints batters. Saints got the first two batters out but Coyotes extended their lead by three with patient batting as the Saints pitchers walked the following six batters allowing Coyotes an 11-2 lead heading into the last inning. The last inning was Saints best as they managed to cross six runs with safe hits to Jack Hatzmanolis and Porscha Shepperd to bring the score to 11-8 before time of game was called. Best at bat was Coyotes' Clayton Colbert (2 from 2, single, double). Best in field was Saints' Ryder Bilney with four put outs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/cd181c80-a862-4732-a094-764d359f71e3.JPG/r1040_546_5453_3039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg