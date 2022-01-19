sport, local-sport,

WAYBACK 10/155 DEF CHARLTON 10/117 Wayback have kept themselves in touch with the top of the table after defeating Charlton by 38 runs at Centenary Oval on Saturday. After electing to bat first Wayback set a good pace with Mayurdhvaj Gadhavi scoring 20 of their 36 runs in the first 10 overs, despite losing the wicket of Jack Parsons (7) along the way. Gadhavi would push Wayback past 60 runs with another 19 off the bat, including four boundaries before he was finally bowled by Jack Humphries for 39. The two following overs saw Charlton claim Nathan Sincock for seven and Tom Bascomb for a duck to see Wayback at 4/69 after 18 overs. Bhargav Barot and Paul Newman would help Wayback right the ship with a 31-run partnership to get their side to triple digits with Barot scoring some impressive shots, hitting two fours and a six. Barot went for another big shot but ended up caught by young Riley Lang for 16 and Newman would add another 17 runs before he was bowled by Jack Shanley for 32 in the 35th over. The following two overs saw Liam Dennis (0) and Nick Kleinig (7) bowled out as Wayback would finish all out on 155 in the 43rd over, the final wickets of Sneh Trivedi (8) and Marc Eckert (8) falling in the last two overs. For Charlton Shanley was the best of bowlers, making a dent in the Wayback lineup and limiting runs with an impressive 3/16 off nine overs, with three maidens, while Humphries also claimed three wickets. Charlton's run chase got off to a rough start with Connor Madden caught out for four in the first over. Luke Yancic would help get Charlton moving with some good batting, which included three boundaries and despite Dylan Vonderwall claiming another scalp in Josh Humphries (0), Charlton were 2/42 after 10 overs. Vonderwall claimed another wicket soon after with Tyrese Sincock caught out for 12 and Yancic would finally be caught for 32 in the 17th over, Charlton on 4/58. Shanley and Ryan Cottrell added another 22 runs to the total but soon Wayback's Sincock made a dent in the Charlton lineup, claiming the wickets of Cottrell (12) and Jack Humphries (0) in the 26th over, then bowled Camden Madden (6) in his next over. Shanley continuied to add runs before Eckert had him caught out for 32, followed by bowling Lochie Lang (0) in the same over. The last Charlton wicket fell in the 37th over with R. Lang caught for two to see them fall 38 runs short. Vonderwall got Wayback's attack off to a great start, finishing with figures of 3/16 off his six overs while Sincock starred with 3/27 off nine which included four maidens. TASMAN 7/215 DEF TOD RIVER 9/125 A commanding batting performance from Jim Stockham and Matt Dyer has helped Tasman to a 90-run win against Tod River at Ravendale on Saturday. Stockham and Bodhi Fauser set up Tasman well with their opening partnership of 56 runs across 15 overs, getting their team's total to 66 before Fauser was caught for 26 and then in his next over Jake Richards picked up another big wicket with Andrew Frick caught for a duck, Tasman at 2/69 after 17 overs. It was the partnership of Stockham and Dyer that would put the result out of question as the pair put on a fantastic 110 run partnership across more than 21 overs. Both batsmen would bring up half centuries, Dyer found the boundary for four nine times with some really good shots while Stockham kept climbing towards 100 with some great batting of his own, hitting five boundaries including a big six. Together they got Tasman to nearly 200 runs, but both would be caught by Darcy Wiseman off of Richards' bowling, Dyer for 59 and Stockham for 84. Jaiden Jude added some more runs to Tasman's total with some good batting to finish not out on 22 as Tod River claimed another three wickets, including Cody Siebert for a handled ball for 0. Tasman finished their innings on 7/215, setting a lofty target for Tod River to achieve. Richards claimed six of the seven wickets to finish on 6/38 off nine overs while D. Wiseman took four catches. Tod River found some challenge early to get runs on the board off the bowling of Siebert and Brent Harris, the latter claiming the wickets of Max Coote (1) and Tim Wiseman (15). After 10 overs Tod River were 2/21. Darcy Wiseman added 15 runs before he was bowled out by Dylan Smith then Wilson McShane and Richards put on a 38-run partnership before Richards was caught for 25. McShane would continue to build runs for Tod River and would end up with 40 when he was stumped by Matt James. Fauser and Jude would clean up the tail order with Tod River ending up all out on 125 in the 44th over. Tasman's bowlers had a great day out with Harris (2/19 off seven overs), Frick (2/21 off six), Jude (2/15 off five) and Fauser (2/4 off 2.2) impressing while wicket keeper James took two catches with one stumping.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/43455d30-499b-4087-917d-bb0c605652c6.jpg/r1691_281_4090_1636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg