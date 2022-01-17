news, local-news,

Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation will once again be providing assistance to families across Eyre Peninsula before the start of the school year through $32,000 worth of Back to School Vouchers. Since 2009 the foundation, in partnership with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), more than $270,000 in vouchers have been distributed in the form of a $50 shopping card to help families buy school supplies for their children, including uniforms, school bags and stationary. Originally FRRR had allocated $30,000 for the program ahead of the school year but after matching additional donations of $1000 received by the EP foundation, the total has been increased to $32,000. Foundation chairperson Garry Downey said the 2021 program highlighted a much greater need for help with basic school equipment than its program could provide. He said local communities could support children at their own schools by donating specifically to the Back to School Vouchers program, which were then matched by FRRR to double the local impact. "We still see huge need to continue top help families start their children off well-prepared for their learning years," he said. "The support of the FRRR program is truly valued, and their willingness to match locally donated funds creates an outstanding opportunity for EP residents and businesses to boost the impact for local kids." Mr Downey said the foundation acknowledged the support of school principals and governing councils for their support of the program. The foundation is encouraging people to donate towards the 2023 Back to School Vouchers program and asks anyone interested to contact on 0400 685 520 or visit www.epcf.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/f7acfc88-86e9-4db6-a31c-d1b42fc216cb.JPG/r127_384_4747_2994_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg