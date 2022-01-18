news, local-news,

Port Lincoln resident Hartej Singh is proud to be an Australian citizen and is wishing others about to become citizens on Australia Day the best as they too contribute to an ever-growing multicultural society. Mr Singh, who manages the Port Lincoln Caltex service station, was born in the Punjab state in India in 1986 but moved to Australia in 2008 to pursue higher studies, living in Sydney for nine years. He said the transition to Australia was made easier due to knowing several people from the same area in India who also made the move. On what he loves about life in Australia, Mr Singh said he loved how it was "an open society, you can eat anything, wear anything and there's many open, friendly people." Mr Singh made the move to Port Lincoln in 2017 and today lives in the community with his wife and three-year-old son, managing the local Caltex service station on Hallett Place. Part of a group of Indian families who run five roadhouses across South Australia, including in Streaky Bay and Kimba, they have been sharing their Indian culture by cooking curries to sell to customers. The Singh family were also one of the local families who helped bring a bit more Indian culture to Port Lincoln through the organisation of the Diwali Festival in 2019, which celebrated India's different cultures. Mr Singh said his family were one of 30-35 of Indian background in the area and loved how multicultural the community, and Australia was. However in November last year Mr Singh joined a group of local residents who became Australian citizens in a ceremony conducted by Port Lincoln City Council. "It was one of the best moments and achievements in my life, I felt proud of myself to become an Aussie," he said. Australia Day will take place next Wednesday which will see even more locals become Australian citizens. Mr Singh said those who will go through their own ceremony on Australia Day should feel proud to become Australian citizens and be a part of a multicultural society. "We should try our best to share our culture and adopt the culture in which we are living and as the main Australian culture (elements) are mateship and contributing to the community, we should adhere to that," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/c14121e1-8c72-48be-a7f0-a95f26b9da55.JPG/r760_184_5573_2903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg