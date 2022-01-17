sport, local-sport,

A GRADE Squaws def Shields 8-6 Shields were at bat first with Alana Jantke pitching for Squaws. Porscha Shepperd and Taylor Darby hit safely and later scored to give give Shields a two-run lead before side away. Dannielle Miegel took Shields pitching duties, Jantke walked the ever reliable Jac Hage hit safely however neither crossed home plate as Shields tightened the field to finish the inning. Liza-Dela Cruz and Karinda Weisz got Shields off to a good start in the second, hitting safely and later crossing home to extend the lead to four as Jantke fired back getting two strike outs to retire the side. Squaws needed a rev up and Ella Blewitt delivered it ripping a great ball over left field for a home run to fire up the ladies in red, Anna Te Wano later scored on a ground ball to cut Shields lead in half. The third inning seen Eliza Hartwich reach first but moments later was involved in double play as Holley Shepperd hit an absolute rocket only to be caught out by Te Wano with an outstanding catch at second base, the throw to first directly after catching the runner before tagging up ending in a double play. Squaws loaded the bases in the third inning and Shyanne McDonald cleared them with a grand slam to right field and momentum was well and truly with the ladies in red as they took a 8-4 lead into the fourth inning. Shields could only manage one run this at bat as Miegel hit a stand up double to score Luka Woods before side away. Hanging on to a three-run lead Squaws were unable to extend it this inning with Miegel only facing five batters and her field doing the work to get the outs. Shields came into the fifth inning trailing by three runs with the game nearing its end. Hartwich got Shields off to a good start hitting safely and later scoring but that was all Shields managed to get, ending the game in a two-run victory for Squaws. Best at bat: Shields: D. Miegel (2 from 3); Squaws: J. Hage (3 from 3). Best in field: Shields: H. Shepperd (8 put outs); Squaws K. Simes (4 put outs). Roadrunners def Eagles 4-0 What a well battled game. Both pitchers shone for their teams with both chucking seven strikeouts each. Eagles opened early with a few safe hits from Kayla Perry and Hayley Wiseman as Roadies infield made the outs. It was three runs scored in the first three digs for Roadies with Jess Jolly hitting a stand up double, a three bagger from Tegan Newman and a stunning homerun smash to left field from Dianne McCouaig. It was bat on ball for Eagles batters but unable to score with Roadies infield executing well rehearsed plays to perfection to make the outs, and some specky catches from the likes of veteran Milly Morton out in left field. Roadies were swinging again in their final bats with few safe hits, slick infield outs and open gloves making the outs and time in game. Best at bat: Roadrunners D. McCouaig, J. Jolly (2 from 3); Eagles: K. Perry (2 from 2). Best in field: Roadrunners: J. Jolly (7 strikeouts, 1 out, 2 assists), S. Cross (2 outs); Eagles: H. Wiseman (7 strikeouts, 1 assist), K. Jenkins (4 outs, 1 assist). B GRADE Shields def Squaws 10-5 Zoey Muller kicked off the game in style for Shields hitting a home run to centre field to score their only run for the innings after Squaws sent them packing with an epic double play within the infield. Squaws answered back with a run of their own. Shields went again with the bat and crossed five more runs this time with Lily Muller smashing a beauty to centre field to pick up a three-base hit. Squaws added two more runs to their tally with a safe hit to Sam Skinn. Squaws kept shields scoreless in their third at bat with clean infield work. Squaws added another two runs to their score with another safe hit to Sam Skinn. Shields answered back with two runs as well and managed to keep Squaws scoreless in the fourth. Heading into the batters box for their last at bat Shields crossed two more runs with a home run smash to Kira Picken followed by a three-base bomb to Zoey Muller and great base running by the team. Shields now with runs to protect hit the field and kept squaws scoreless again taking the win. Best at bat: Shields: Z. Muller (3 from 4); Squaws: S. Skinn (3 from 3). Best in field: Shields: Z. Muller (2 put outs, 4 assists); Squaws: G. Fowler (5 put outs, 1 assist). Roadrunners def Eagles 29 - 0 Roadrunners gun pitcher, Tanya Habner pitched a stunner, in the three batting digs she threw down eight strikeouts, sensational effort from their veteran pitcher. Few hits were made by Eagles batters but unable to bust through the fast moving Roadies infield. An unstoppable force was the Roadies batters with all batters hitting safely throughout their game, as Tanya Habner started her batting with a scorcher home run to left field. The first bat had seven runs scored as Melissa Shadwell also made it home on her hit to centre field as fielding errors got her home. Second bat was a massive eleven runs scored with fast legs and double base hits of Melissa Shadwell and Shannon Kelly before Tosha McIntosh caught a screamer at third base for side away. It was three runs then eight runs scored in the third and fourth bat for Roadies with safe hits all round, before catches made and time called. Best at bat: Roadrunners: B. Warland, E. Everett (5 from 5); Eagles: K. Sewer (1 from 2). Best in field: Roadrunners: T. Habner (8 strikeouts); Eagles: R. McFarlane (1 assist, 3 outs), K. Cummings (3 assists, 1 out). UNDER 16 Squaws def shields 12-3 Shields started with the bat but were quickly sent back to the bench with three-up three-down with excellent fielding by Squaws. Squaws first at bat seen them cross the maximum five runs, which included a three-base hit to Anna Te Wano. Shields tried again to score some runs but were sent back to the bench scoreless after another top fielding dig by Squaws. Kimberlee Fauser pitched a beauty for Shields in the bottom of the second picking up 3 strike outs for her team and only allowing squaws to score two runs. Shields found some momentum after this and crossed three runs of their own before the three outs were made. Squaws went again with the bat and crossed their maximum five runs again. Best at bat: Shields: K. Fauser (1 from 3); Squaws: E. Simpson (3 from 3). Best in field: Shields: A. Hartwich (6 put outs); Squaws: M. Vlassco (4 put outs 1 assist). Roadrunners def Eagles 18 - 2 First dig had Roadies batters swinging, capturing their maximum five runs with Hudson Howie slugging a two-bagger to left field. The Eagles put bat to ball in the next two digs but getting one home with safe hits all round and a centre field hit from Jayden Jenkins. Roadrunners scored another five runs as Tanayah D'Agostini hit a double base hit to centre field. Rahni Wiseman scored Eagles second run as the last two digs had batters waiting patiently and hits to open gloves. It was eight runs scored by Roadrunners in their last two digs in the batter box with safe hits pushing runners around and a stellar home run slug off the bat of Jessica Woolford to centre field. Best at bat: Roadrunners: J. Woolford (4 from 4, 1 home run), H. Howie (3 from 3); Eagles: S. McFarlane, C. Jenkins, J. Jenkins, R. Madden (1 from 2). Best in field: Roadrunners: C. Atkins (2 assists, 1 out); Eagles: E. Wiseman (3 strikeouts, 2 assists).

Squaws overcome early deficit to defeat Shields