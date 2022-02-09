Council to pursue beach entrance

news, local-news,

Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council is pursuing an alternative access point to once again allow vehicles to access North Shields beach. Criticism was raised by locals after signage was erected notifying motorists of the closure of the boat ramp as an access point for vehicles onto the beach, as a 900m stretch of the beach is designated as a no-vehicle zone. Council chief executive officer Delfina Lanzilli said the council had been pursuing an alternative access point further up the beach and would meet with the Coastal Protection Board this month. She said council was hopeful an access point would be approved in accordance with board requirements. "Council will continue to work with the relevant government agencies to ensure an alternate access is established, recognising the community's desire to maintain vehicular entry to the North Shields beach," she said.

Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council pursue North Shields beach vehicle access