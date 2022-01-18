Drink driver caught on Mortlock Terrace

news, local-news,

A local driver has lost his licence for six months and will face court after he was caught by Port Lincoln Police for drink driving overnight. Just after 2am on January 18 police stopped a vehicle on Mortlock Terrace for driver testing with the driver, a 42-year-old Port Lincoln man, recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.088. The man was reported for drink driving and issued with an immediate six month loss of licence. His vehicle was impounded for 28 and he will summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

Port Lincoln man loses licence for drink driving