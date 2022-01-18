sport, local-sport,

Artful Ambition looks well placed to continue his winning run at the Port Lincoln twilight races on Friday. The Julie Branford and Hayley Dorward trained five-year-old is racing in great heart and will step up in grade to tackle the Benchmark 76 event over 1210 meters. A slashing run two starts back behind inform Bryan's Babe and Centrefield was followed with a solid victory over Messerschmitt at Benchmark 64 level. He will certainly make his presence felt late in the race. Look for improvement from Irish Mint and Mr Whitacre who could improve sharply on speed and the dually nominated Wotuwant who races well here. Punters will be tested on the day with the rail back out and rain forecast. The distance event looks an even on paper with John Dunn and Krystal Bishop holding a strong hand with Shinseki and last start winner Fearless Al sure to be well fancied. Witch Kid found them a bit sharp over the 1350 last start behind My Mate Sonny and returns to a more suitable trip here. She looks the each-way play. Another highlight on the card will be the three-year-old race which has a few with some upside. Kurimuzon is going for three wins in a row for Rocky King and Kova and Zyclonic have shown they have ability. Zakybree is also right in this, she was an authoritive winner here in December and will enjoy returning to provincial level. Midnight Brawler, Justica, Raise an Army and Sorridere head a competitive Benchmark 62 event over 1350 meters. This will be a great betting race. The other races could be split and unfortunately there were no local nominations at time of writing for the two-year-old race so the race is unlikely to proceed. Race fields and starting times will be declared on Wednesday. Entry to the track is free.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/aa53d54b-6acd-49cd-bc1b-7a2c012423c3.jpg/r1574_318_3311_1299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg