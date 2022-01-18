sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln trainer Brian Lear capped off an incredible Ceduna carnival with Choncape winning the Ceduna Foreshore Hotel Motel Ceduna Cup on Saturday to complete the cup double after taking out the Thevenard Cup back on December 4. Lear and apprentice jockey Felicity Atkinson had a 100 per cent strike rate over the carnival with five wins from five races across the two meetings. Choncape, a five-year-old gelding, won the 1600m cup by half-a-length from Givepeace A Chance ridden by Philip Crich and trained by Des Courtney. The Simon Drewitt trained Lady Conquistador with Callan Murray in the saddle was third. Choncape, who carried 54.5kg courtesy of Atkinson's claim, paid $3.50 for the win. Ceduna Racing Club president Bruce Zippel said Lear and Atkinson's strike rate was the story of the carnival as far as racing was concerned. Zippel said it was fantastic for a small trainer such as Lear to have such a success. "To be honest, I've never seen anything like that before. He brought three horses to the first meeting and had three wins and two on Saturday for two wins," he said. Zippel said about 350 people attended the Ceduna Cup, about half the normal crowd for the event. "Given the COVID situation in the town and the reluctance of people to get out it was a really good attendance," he said. "We were strict with all the guidelines, but I think everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and were really thankful for all the effort that went into ensuring the event went on. "There was a lot of work involved and the situation was changing all the time, but we had the motto of 'Keep Calm and Carry On' and we got through." Lear and Atkinson also saluted in race one on Saturday with five-year-old gelding Get Around Him winning the Maiden Plate, over 1000 metres, by a length from Wayne Brown's Sabuki with Mick White's Loraine's Flowjo a further 2.5 lengths behind in third. They had three winners at the Thevenard Cup meeting.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/064d2d8b-bf2b-4c64-a3e6-db2e82e250e1.JPG/r680_439_4816_2776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg