Ideal country living | 7 Mottle Cove Road, Port Neill

4 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR

  • Address: 7 Mottle Cove Road, Port Neill
  • Price: $590,000
  • Agency: Port Lincoln Real Estate
  • Agent: Bronte George, 0428 272 006
  • Inspect: By appointment

Offering magnificent bay views, this elevated dual level home is a rare offering.

Well maintained throughout, the lower level has two spacious bedrooms, a good-sized second living space and a laundry at the rear.

On the main level is the open-plan hub that spills out onto the front deck, this area has large windows to capture the bay outlook.

There are two further good-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate toilet.

This home caters perfectly to families looking to create holiday memories or would make an ideal home to enjoy year-round.

With room off-street to store vehicles and the boat, there is also room at the rear of the home for kids to play.

Port Neill is a beautiful coastal town offering white sandy beaches and clear blue waters to swim, kayak, paddleboard or just enjoy time in the boat or a stroll along the long pristine coastline.

The boat ramp is well designed for ease of launching the boat for a great day's fishing or launch the yacht for a leisurely sail in the surrounding waters, plus there is a town jetty to try catching a feed of squid or land a few tommies or whiting.

Services include a local store, hotel and new playground.

