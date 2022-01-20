Ideal country living | 7 Mottle Cove Road, Port Neill
House of the Week
4 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR
- Address: 7 Mottle Cove Road, Port Neill
- Price: $590,000
- Agency: Port Lincoln Real Estate
- Agent: Bronte George, 0428 272 006
- Inspect: By appointment
Offering magnificent bay views, this elevated dual level home is a rare offering.
Well maintained throughout, the lower level has two spacious bedrooms, a good-sized second living space and a laundry at the rear.
On the main level is the open-plan hub that spills out onto the front deck, this area has large windows to capture the bay outlook.
There are two further good-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate toilet.
This home caters perfectly to families looking to create holiday memories or would make an ideal home to enjoy year-round.
With room off-street to store vehicles and the boat, there is also room at the rear of the home for kids to play.
Port Neill is a beautiful coastal town offering white sandy beaches and clear blue waters to swim, kayak, paddleboard or just enjoy time in the boat or a stroll along the long pristine coastline.
The boat ramp is well designed for ease of launching the boat for a great day's fishing or launch the yacht for a leisurely sail in the surrounding waters, plus there is a town jetty to try catching a feed of squid or land a few tommies or whiting.
Services include a local store, hotel and new playground.
