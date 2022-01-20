news, property, port neill, port lincoln, house of the week, real estate view, port lincoln real estate

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR Offering magnificent bay views, this elevated dual level home is a rare offering. Well maintained throughout, the lower level has two spacious bedrooms, a good-sized second living space and a laundry at the rear. On the main level is the open-plan hub that spills out onto the front deck, this area has large windows to capture the bay outlook. There are two further good-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate toilet. This home caters perfectly to families looking to create holiday memories or would make an ideal home to enjoy year-round. With room off-street to store vehicles and the boat, there is also room at the rear of the home for kids to play. Port Neill is a beautiful coastal town offering white sandy beaches and clear blue waters to swim, kayak, paddleboard or just enjoy time in the boat or a stroll along the long pristine coastline. The boat ramp is well designed for ease of launching the boat for a great day's fishing or launch the yacht for a leisurely sail in the surrounding waters, plus there is a town jetty to try catching a feed of squid or land a few tommies or whiting. Services include a local store, hotel and new playground. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

