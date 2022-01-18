news, local-news,

Nearly 300 people have been tested for COVID-19 as new drive-thru clinics have opened in Port Lincoln and Ceduna on Monday. Eyre and Far North Local Health Network have opened clinics at Ravendale Sporting Complex in Port Lincoln and at Ceduna Sports Club to significantly increase polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in both communities. The Ravendale Complex site has replaced the testing site at the Port Lincoln Hospital while the sports club site will replace the site at Ceduna Hospital Accident and Emergency Service on weekdays, however PCR testing will remain available there on weekends. "The new locations were chosen as they offer adequate space and are easily accessible by vehicle," a network spokesperson said. "The Ceduna testing site completed 87 tests in its first day of operation while the Port Lincoln site provided between 180 and 200 tests." The Port Lincoln testing site is open on weekdays from 8.30am to 4pm and on weekends from 9am to 1pm, while at Ceduna the sports club site is open weekdays from 9am to 12pm and at the hospital site from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. The spokesperson said anyone wanting to book should call 1300 334 222 between 8am to 4pm and work was underway to provide online bookings. "We look forward to updating the community once this service is available." Meanwhile COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out across the region for children aged between 5-11 years with pop up clinics happening across Eyre Peninsula. Pop up clinics were at Kimba Institute on January 17 and 18 and will be held at Cleve Institute (January 19), Cowell Bowling Club (January 20), Ceduna Memorial Hall (January 24), Streaky Bay Institute (January 25), Lock Bowling Club (January 27), Wudinna Hall (January 28) and Elliston Community Sports Centre (January 31). People can book their vaccination or learn more by visiting www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/vaccination.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/1eee9fe5-2b09-44dd-a4e3-e94dc60f5994.JPG/r720_708_5960_3669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg