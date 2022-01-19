sport, local-sport,

Locals are invited to watch a showcase of baseball at Ravendale Sporting Complex on Saturday as the local baseball league will hold its first senior baseball carnival in many years. The Lower Eyre Peninsula Baseball has organised the Shield Security Systems Carnival senior game to take place at the Ravendale diamond from 12.30pm with two teams made up of players from across the league's four clubs. The nine-inning game will see a side made up of players from Indians and Shields taking on a team made up of Coyotes and Saints players. This will be followed by a junior game made up of players from the four clubs and will go for about one and a half hours. This will be the first carnival of its kind since the last Wheatsheaf Carnival in 2005. League president Koren Jenkins said the game would be a chance to showcase the sport for the community and show the talent across the league. She said while it was sad that Tunarama was not taking place this weekend, the game was a chance for people to enjoy a day out at the baseball diamond. "There's been a lot of interest from players and everyone's quite excited about it," she said. "The original idea to do something like this was to showcase baseball...hopefully it will attract spectators down there and get more interest into the sport." Entry is free into the diamond and full bar and canteen facilities will be available. Spectators are advised to adhere to COVID-19 protocols which includes checking in with QR codes and maintaining social distancing where possible. This is part of a big weekend of baseball with games at North Shields and Ravendale on Friday evening and a game between Indians and Shields at Ravendale on Sunday.

