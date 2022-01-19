Police make COVID arrest in Port Lincoln

news, local-news,

A woman will face court after she was arrested by police for breaching COVID-19 directions in Port Lincoln. Just before 2pm on Monday, January 17 police were called to a business on Liverpool Street following reports a woman was seen inside breaching COVID-19 directions. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the woman, who allegedly refused to comply with directions when she was given a verbal warning before providing false details to police. The 30-year-old Elizabeth Park woman was arrested and charged with failing to comply with directions under the Emergency Services Act, providing false details, hindering and resisting police. The woman has been bailed to appear in the Port Lincoln Magistrates Court on February 8.

Woman arrested for breach of COVID-19 directions in Port Lincoln