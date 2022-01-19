Discover What's On across Eyre Peninsula

AUSTRALIA DAY Councils change formats for Australia Day Local councils have made changes to plans for their Australia Day ceremonies in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Port Lincoln City Council will provide takeaway breakfast from 7.30am at the Flinders Laneway outside the Nautilus Arts Centre, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on radio station 5CC and livestreamed on the Magic 899, 5CC and council Facebook pages from 11am. Tumby Bay District Council will hold its Australia Day ceremony on the lawns south of the Tumby Bay Yacht Club at 10am which will also be livestreamed on the council's Facebook page, there will be no community breakfast this year. Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council will also forego its community breakfast and will hold its ceremony at the Cummins Railway Triangle at 9am. PORT LINCOLN ART PRIZE Art Prize now open for viewing Residents are invited to have a look at this year's entries in the 2022 Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln Art Prize, now on display at the Nautilus Arts Centre until Friday, February 25. The exhibition is opent to the public with the exception of Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20 due to entries being judged and filmed on these days. COMBINED PROBUS CLUB First meeting set for February The first meeting for Port Lincoln Combined Probus Club members for 2022 will be Friday, February 3 at 9.30am. Limited Number is 50 people, first in best dressed. By request of Port Lincoln Bowling Club all members must be COVID vaccinated, Please provide proof on entry. If you have a Medical Exemption Certificate please present that. For more call Ian Harvey on 0438 313 467. EP PARKINSON'S GROUP Garage sale to support Parkinson's Group Eyre Peninsula Parkinson's Support Group are having a large garage sale on Spencer Street, opposite Tumby Bay Foodland on Saturday, January 29 from 9am to 1pm. COVID-19 regulations apply. Any donation from the community is greatly appreciated. For more ring 0436 225 768. PARISH HALL DANCE Dance cancelled due to COVID Due to COVID regulations, there will be no dance on Saturday, January 22 in the Anglican Parish Hall, Port Lincoln and for the foreseeable future. PROSTATE GROUP Meeting called off due to COVID The local Prostate Group Discussion Meeting, planned for next month, has been deferred until COVID rules allow it to be held.

