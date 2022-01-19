Local airport upgrades funded

news, local-news,

Local airports and aerodromes will share in almost $835,000 in funding to upgrade facilities as part of the latest round of the state government's Support Regional Aviation fund. Infrastructure and Transport Minister Corey Wingard announced this week 10 regional airports will share in the funding, which will be used to improve runways, extending terminals and upgrading fencing among other projects. Port Lincoln Airport will be one of the recipients which will go towards new runway lighting while funds will also go to Ceduna Aerodrome for animal proof fencing as well as Kimba and Elliston aerodromes for lighting upgrades. Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council, who operate the Port Lincoln Airport, have welcomed the announcement and chief executive officer Delfina Lanzilli said the funds would contribute towards the scheduled delivery date of improved lighting infrastructure, in accordance with its Asset Management Plan. "Council is very pleased to receive SA Government funding under the Support Regional Aviation Program which ensures the Port Lincoln Airport remains a prime regional airport for South Australia," she said. "The works are expected to commence in February 2022 and will involve the installation of compliant LED lighting including supporting cabling and transformers." Liberal candidate for Flinders Sam Telfer has also welcomed the announcement and said it was great to see the investment in the regions. "Airports and aerodromes in regional South Australia are really important to local communities, especially for the Royal Flying Doctors air ambulance retrievals, bushfire air response and the agriculture industry," he said. "They are also an important asset for unlocking access to our beautiful corner of the state for tourists who want to visit and explore the Eyre Peninsula." Mr Wingard said he congratulated the successful applicants as part of this recent round of funding and looked forward to seeing the upgrades across the state. Funding will also be provided to Whyalla, Kingscote and Port Augusta Lawrie Wallis airports as well as Naracoorte and Quorn aerodromes and Balcanoona Airstrip. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

