Port Lincoln sport: January 15-16 | GALLERY

Port Lincoln sport is back in the swing of things following the Christmas and New Year break with the return of softball and baseball last weekend, on top of cricket which resumed the weekend before. Photographer Jack Davies once again made the rounds across Port Lincoln on Saturday to capture images from matches played in the Port Lincoln Cricket Association and the Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association. RELATED: On top of this, journalist Jarrad Delaney was at the Ravendale baseball diamond on Sunday as Coyotes took on Saints in three grades of Lower Eyre Peninsula Baseball League. Did you get out to any of the sport played across your local area at the weekend? Do you capture any photos of the weekend's matches? Send your photos to jarrad.delaney@austcommunitymedia.com.au and they can feature in our weekend sport gallery each week. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

