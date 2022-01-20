Man fined for backyard fire

news, local-news,

A local man has been fined after lighting a fire on his Port Lincoln property on Wednesday night. At about 9.40pm on January 19, police and MFS firefighters responded following reports of a fire at a property on Oxford Terrace. Police say on arrival patrols found a resindent allegedly burning rubbish in the back yard. The 39-year-old man was issued an expiation notice for igniting a fire without a permit during the Fire Danger Season. Police and MFS remind people to be aware of the fire restrictions during the Fire Danger Season and encourage anyone wanting to learn more about restrictions to visit www.cfs.sa.gov.au/bans-and-ratings/fire-danger-season-dates/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/c244058f-4651-429c-8ffb-689d898e2bdc.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police respond to backyard fire in Port Lincoln