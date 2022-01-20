news, local-news,

A Port Lincoln girl set up her own stall this week in an effort to raise money to go towards helping to save the whales. Elcie Osborne, 7, set up a stall in O'Connor Reserve at the corner of Flaxman Street and Shaen Street on Thursday, selling key rings she had made herself, as well as herbs picked from her family's garden. She said she loved the ocean and the creatures that lived in it, and wanted to do something to help the whales. "I like caring about the sea creatures and sometimes we go to Sleaford to see the whales," she said. "My Dad is always out in the ocean and sometimes I go out with him." Elcie was out with her stall for much of Thursday with her parents, Brett and Meggan Osborne as well as her nanna, Tracy Boland. Altogether Elcie managed to raise more than $70 on Thursday with much of it already donated. Mrs Osborne said money raised from the stall would go towards the Great Australian Bight Alliance and the Wilderness Society. She said Elcie came up with the idea for the fundraiser all by herself. "We're very proud, she sat up late (Wednesday) night making all the key rings all by herself," she said. Elcie plans to do some more fundraising, which could include selling cupcakes. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/00aa017c-a8be-4e02-aefd-91fb0ea9e07c.JPG/r267_268_5587_3274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg