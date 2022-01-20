Eyre Peninsula part of state flood warning

news, local-news,

A flood warning has been issued for much of South Australia, including Eyre Peninsula as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to create flooding across the state from Friday. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the warning for Flinders Ranges, West Coast, Eyre Peninsula, and parts of the North West and North East Pastoral districts. This is due to an upper level low pressure system and associated surface trough developing over the west of the state which is expected to move slowly eastwards during the next few days. The bureau forecasts four day rainfall totals to midnight Sunday of 60-100 mm are likely, with isolated higher falls in excess of 120 mm possible with thunderstorms. Residents are warned heavy rainfall may cause ponding and widespread flooding with roads possibly impacted leading to disrupted travel and transport. Catchment areas likely to be affected include Flinders Ranges rivers and creeks, Lake Eyre, Lake Gairdner, Finke River and Stephenson Creek, North West Lake Torrens, West Coast rivers and creeks, Eastern Eyre Peninsula and Lower Eyre Peninsula. Port Lincoln SES provided free sandbags from its headquarters on Matthew Place Thursday evening and is providing a 'Sandbagging your home' factsheet which can be downloaded from the SES website which describes the correct method for filling, laying and disposing of sandbags. The SES encourages people to remain updated by checking the SES website or follow them on Twitter or Facebook, monitor local conditions and visit the bureau's website for weather updates. People are reminded to access SES assistance to call 132 500 or in the event of a life-threatening matter to call 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/luca.cetta/116ef4f3-0410-4db8-bcc5-4d4cc660d91b.jpg/r19_452_8669_5339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg