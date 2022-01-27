news, property, port lincoln, house of the week, buy home, for sale, real estate view

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. Presented in a class of its own and enjoying a functional floorplan this home has been designed to maximise living space and provide a low maintenance lifestyle. Built with exceptional attention to detail, the features of this home include quality fittings and fixtures, an attractive contemporary design and a neutral colour scheme throughout. This home offers a master suite, complete with a walk-in robe and a stunning ensuite, plus three further bedrooms of generous proportion all featuring built-in robes and ceiling fans. The central living space is the main hub of the home with an impressive open-plan layout that integrates with the outdoor living space to create a big light-filled living space. You will enjoy many days overlooking the grassy backyard and beautifully manicured gardens or quiet family nights in the generous sized media room. Entertain with style in the stunning kitchen complemented by a sleek design, butler's pantry and quality appliances. The island bench with ample storage and well-placed power points make the layout ideal for everyone to sit and chat while you cook up a storm. Outside, beautifully landscaped low maintenance grounds complete the picture with an exposed aggregate driveway, 6x6m shedding with vehicle access, 30,000L rainwater plumbed to the home and a shade house for the avid gardener. Situated in the stunning Lincoln Cove Marina this beautiful family home provides a lifestyle choice second to none and the superb opportunity to relocate and enjoy the benefits on offer. Surrounded by many established beautiful homes and located just a short distance from the Marina Hotel, Cruisers Café and the Leisure Centre. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

