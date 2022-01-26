sport, local-sport,

Twenty-three swimmers from West Coast Swimming Club participated in the 2022 SA Country Swimming Championships hosted in Renmark from January 6-9. Overall, the team placed fourth with 676.5 points with the Barossa Swimming Club named overall Country Champion team. Tahni Kelsh (13) secured her fourth Australian age qualifying time, in the 50m freestyle, and has now qualified to swim the 50m and 100m freestyle, as well as the 50m and 100m backstroke at the Australian Age Swimming Championships scheduled for April. Kelsh was named SA Country Champion in six events, the 50m freestyle (29.20), 100m freestyle (1.03.72), 50m backstroke (33.76), 100m backstroke (1.14.16), 50m butterfly (31.72) and 100m butterfly (1.10.64). She also received silver in the 13/14 years 200m freestyle (2.21.88) and bronze in the 13/14 years 200m individual medley (2.41.87), open 200m backstroke (2.42.06) and open 100m backstroke (1.13.73). Bryce Hammond (14) secured the title of SA Country Champion in four age group events, including the 50m freestyle (26.64), 50m butterfly (28.33), 50m backstroke (30.85) and 200m individual medley (2.34.20). He also medaled in the 13/14 years 100m backstroke (bronze - 1.08.45) and 50m breaststroke (silver - 35.20). Cohbin Oestmann (13) was named SA Country Champion in the 12/13 years 400m individual medley which he completed in a 14-second personal best time of 6.04.56. He also medaled in the 400m freestyle (silver - 5.25.70) and the 13-year-old 50m backstroke (silver - 35.19). Kylie Hurrell (17) was the team's second highest overall points scorer, awarded silver in the 16/17 years 100m breaststroke (1.23.06) and 50m breaststroke (37.54). With a 13-second personal best performance, she took out bronze in the 400m individual medley (6.00.28) as well. Dana Hurrell (19) posted some very strong results and personal best performances. She was awarded silver in the women's 18 and over 100m breaststroke (1.24.02) and 50m breaststroke (37.41). Hurrell also recorded an excellent 400m freestyle time, dropping more than 11 seconds from her previous best (5.38.08). Rebecca Wood (14) also showed great improvement over middle distance events, knocking 15 seconds from her 400m freestyle (5.37.99), close to six seconds from her 200m freestyle (2.41.27) and 1.59 seconds from her 200m individual medley (2.58.51). Teah Giles (14) is another athlete who is well suited to middle and longer distance events., improving her 200m individual medley by 13.81 seconds (3.06.42), her 200m freestyle by 11.56 seconds (2.51.37). Attending her first Country Championships, Romey Larwood (11) made finals in two of her individual events. She went in seventh fastest qualifier in the 11-and-under 100m backstroke and finished the race in 5th (1.27.81). She also recorded a 5.4-second personal best time in her 100m butterfly to finish eighth overall. Larwood has now secured seven South Australian state qualifying times. Nicola Morgan (13) secured a clean sweep of personal bests in all her individual events. Her 100m backstroke (4.89) was 4.89 seconds better than her previous best and her 100m butterfly (1.27.89) was a 3.52-second improvement. In the 'Superfish' competition where Simmy Larwood (9) smashed out her 50m butterfly, finishing first in a time of 48.15s. Dustin Siviour (9) saw his best performance in the 50m breastroke with a personal best time to finish second (53.85). Jacob Wood (10) swam well finishing fifth in the 50m butterfly (1.03.87) and sixth in the 50m freestyle (46.78). Neve Thomas (10) recorded two personal best times; one in the 50m backstroke (1.03.60) and in the 50m breastroke (1.01.36). Tyrell Nemeth-Ford (10) had one event in the 50m breastroke finishing second (53.07). Swimmers who progress through to the top eight age-group swimmers after the morning heats had the chance to contest the evening age-group finals. Tyrell Nemeth-Ford (10) raced solidly over the competition securing numerous age-group final berths in the 11-and-under age group. He was awarded bronze in the 100m freestyle (1.15.34) and 100m butterfly (1.41.48) in his first championship event. Jamie Ford (18) enjoyed her return to racing and was consistently swam faster finals than her morning qualifying heats. She was awarded bronze in the 18-and-over 100m butterfly (1.18.74). Kye Oestmann (14) made age-group finals in breaststroke, winning bronze in the 50m breaststroke (37.05) and finishing seventh in the 100m breaststroke (1.25.81). Oestmann was a key member of West Coast's open men's relay team and is to be commended for his consistency and effort in these events. Braden Holley (13) swam a trio of personal bests in his freestyle events recording 32.49 in the 50m event, 1.12.66 in the 100m and 2.36.33 in the 200m. Holley had his highest age-group ranking in the 100m backstroke finishing seventh in the final (1.24.60). Captain Simone Morgan (16) made it through to five age-group finals, working hard in the lead up to the competition and reaped the rewards of her sustained efforts. Her best performance was in the 50m butterfly finishing sixth in a time of 35.72 and she placed sixth in the 50m backstroke (40.55). Adler Larwood (13) had a great 200m freestyle wiping 7.80 seconds from her time to record a 2.50.75 and made personal best times in the 100m breaststroke (1.47.04) and 100m backstroke (1.34.77). Teammate Elke Thomas (13) qualified in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, recording a personal-best performance in the 100m event (1.40.49). Jade Blacker (15) had made the qualification standard for the 200m freestyle and recorded a time of 3.01.33. Sharni Blacker (15) swam three individual events and recorded personal bests in each, with a 2.50.58 in the 200m freestyle, 40.12 in the 50m backstroke and an almost four-second improvement in her 100m freestyle (1.13.91). Lucy Siviour (13) also qualified to race three individual events; swimming her 100m breaststroke in a 1.45.64, her 200m individual medley in a close to personal best of 3.22.52 and her 50m breaststroke in 47.89. Tori Siviour (13) had an identical program recording a 1.41.90 in her 100m breaststroke, a 3.17.29 in her 200m individual medley and a 46.90 in her 50m breaststroke.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/3241cb08-3abc-44c3-9583-2faf8464dfc6.jpg/r298_113_2506_1361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

West Coast swimmers impress in country championships Swimmers make waves at Renmark