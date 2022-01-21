news, local-news,

The West Coast has been hit with heavy rainfall and even some localised flooding as a storm system makes its way across the state. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning on Thursday ahead of a upper level low pressure system developing over the west of the state. Senior meteorologist Kylie Egan said the West Coast was the hardest hit up to 9am Friday, with Wirrulla seeing the most rainfall with about 115mm while Streaky Bay saw 78mm with some localised flooding. "This area of rain and storms is being driven by a very slow moving upper system, which is very rich in tropical moisture and a deepening surface trough," she said. Wirrulla saw some flooding across the area including at the local oval, the golf course and wetlands with some local businesses also impacted. Wirrulla resident Calise Holmes said there had been continuous rainfall throughout Friday. "Just before (Thursday) night there was a few heavy showers and then when we woke up (Friday) morning there was 103mm in our rain gauge," she said. Ms Holmes said a nearby roadworks crew was able to help locals with sandbagging efforts and even assisted with their grader. The bureau says the low pressure system will move slowly eastwards over the next few days with impacts expected across the West Coast, Eyre and Yorke peninsulas, Flinders Ranges, Mid North and into the pastoral districts, this will include from Friday to Sunday. Ms Egan said another weather system was developing early next week which would see storms and rainfall continue in eastern South Australia. "Rainfall totals of between 60-100mm are expected with isolated heavier falls in excess of 150mm possible," she said. "Daily rainfall records are expected to be broken in some locations." A Flood Watch remains in place for the Mid North, Flinders Ranges, West Coast, Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula and parts of the North West and North East Pastoral districts and a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas including Oodnadatta, Dalhousie Springs, Fowlers Bay and the Simpson Desert Conservation Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/2a4b7138-ed83-426d-8dab-416f74b57119.jpg/r89_510_1063_1060_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg