A new Tunarama Ambassador has been crowned, creating her own history and beginning her journey towards the return of Tunarama in 2023. Despite there being no Tunarama Festival in 2022 due to COVID-19, however Port Lincoln Tunarama Inc still held a small ceremony at Line and Label on Friday to conclude the Helping Hand 2022 Tunarama Ambassador Quest. Miss Baldwin's Plumbing and Gas Karen Fiegert, 64, has been announced as the newest Tunarama Ambassador and becomes the oldest ever entrant and winner of the Quest. Ms Fiegert orginally entered for the first ever seniors category but as she was the only entrant she would then enter the Quest alongside Miss Southern Cross Austereo Kiah Wicks, Miss Matthew Flinders Care Services Rachel Vella and Miss Sharmaine Day Skin Care and Anti-Ageing Clinic Marlee Anderson. All four entrants were raising money for a cause of their choice, including Mentally Fit EP, Port Lincoln RSL and Royal Flying Doctor Service, and combined they raised more than $84,600 with Miss Vella, who was absent on the evening, named Highest Fundraiser with her total of $31,057.58. Ms Fiegert said she was stunned with the announcement, but was honoured and enjoyed her time taking part in the Quest with the other three entrants. "They've all been amazing, all the entrants worked together so well, held joint events together and it was just a great group of girls, they all deserved to win," she said. Ms Fiegert said it was amazing to think someone of her age could achieve something like this as there was a lot of hard work to make it happen. Ms Fiegert takes over from another history setting Ambassador, Belinda Currie who has served in the role for the past two years. Tunarama president Sharon Humenick said she congratulated Ms Fiegert on her achievement and was proud of the effort put in by all four entrants. She said it was important, even without the festival taking place, to celebrate the end of the Quest and name the new Ambassador. "I wanted the girls to still have their night because they all worked so hard and our sponsor Helping Hand has been so supportive throughout the whole Quest," she said. Ms Humenick said Ms Fiegert being named Tunarama Ambassador was proof "if you believe in anything, you can do it." With the Quest complete the road now turns towards Tunarama 2023 with Ms Fiegert to be working with Port Lincoln Tunarama Inc as a representative for the festival and Port Lincoln. Ms Fiegert said she looked forward to the journey towards next year's festival, and even being a mentor to the people who will enter into the next Quest. "I'm hoping 2023 will our biggest Tunarama ever, we'll all be working so hard to make it a good one," she said. "Thank you to everyone who supported me, family and friends, Tunarama, Tunarama sponsors, my sponsors and my charity Royal Flying Doctor Serivce, and the other enrants." Hazel Manning, who completed her first year as quest coordinator, said it was sad to see the end of the 2022 quest journey but it was worthwhile to have worked with such a great group of women. "These women are fantastic, they are all winners in my own eyes and it's been a great adventure for me," she said. Port Lincoln Tunarama Inc has thanked the Quest sponsors and supporters, Helping Hand Aged Care, Member for Flinders Peter Treloar, Terry White Chemist, Harvey Norman Port Lincoln, Golden Sable Florist, Lincoln Lingerie, Betta Home Living, Seishin Spa and Pedemonte Jewellers. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/111edad8-be94-4510-a196-ed32b515d954.JPG/r333_213_5813_3309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg