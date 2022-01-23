news, local-news,

Recently St Joseph's School community was saddened to hear of the passing of a much-loved former staff member and mentor, Sr Joan Barry rsj (Passed away late 10th January, 2022). Sr Joan first came to Port Lincoln, and St Joseph's School, in the 1950s and 60s before returning in 1993. She was a vital part of the school and St Mary of the Angels Parish communities for 19 years until she left to care for family in Adelaide in late 2011. Sr Joan was the last Josephite Sister here in Pt Lincoln, having previously been a primary teacher and former principal of Mary MacKillop College and Mount Carmel College in Adelaide and Mary MacKillop School in Wallaroo. She was known to many students, their families and staff; and warmly welcomed back on numerous occasions. The Sr Joan Barry Outdoor Learning Space in St Joseph's playground was named in her honour, recognising her significant and enduring contributions to Catholic schools and her genuine Mary MacKillop spirit. Entering the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart Order as an 18 year old, Sr Joan had celebrated her 81st anniversary. Along with her large family and many friends, she was looking forward to her 100th birthday this year. Something of an icon at St Joseph's, Sr Joan holds a special place in the memories of many former students and is still remembered by current students in the senior years. Remarkably, she also remembered staff, students and parishioners well and always kept up with school events and local news. "Sr Joan's friendship, wisdom and sense of fun endeared her to all of us and she was an outstanding example of what is important about being part of a school in the Josephite tradition," St Joseph's School deputy principal Karen Browne said. "We were blessed to have known her."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/bcb997c1-785c-4248-87d0-49552b5b124a.JPG/r43_33_1620_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg