Rain not a deterrent

JANUARY 16 A good field of 28 players hit off in the Sunday mixed stableford competition, with Brian Jantke winning with 38 points from Wade Gerrie on 37. Rundowns went to Deb Sykes and Adam Sullivan, also on 37. JANUARY 18 Tuesday Twilight competition attracted 11 participants, with Since Sambe Manuel winning from Sue Cotton and Deb sykes. JANUARY 19 Seventy nine men played in their mid-week stableford competition, sponsored by Daniells' Recycling. Scott Lombe won A grade with 40 points from Ben Abley on 39. Peter Fare had the score the day with 44 to win B grade from Todd George on 41, and Peter Watherston was C grade winner with 39 from Michael Gurr 37. Rundowns went to Cliff Taylor 39, Taylor Ford, Mick Hegarty, Greg Hughes and Pat Kildea on 37 and George Smith on 35. NTP winners were Don Henson, Peter Fare (twice), Kane Williams, Norm Marks and Greg Cotton. There were only two par-three birdies, collected by Ben Abley and Greg Hughes. JANUARY 20 A stroke round, sponsored by the Marina Hotel and The Wash, saw 22 ladies play with Since Sambe Manuel winning with nett 71 on a countback from Helen George. Rundowns went to Val Sharrad, Kaye Jaensch and Deb Sykes, all on 74, and Ally Russell and Kaye Jaensch won the NTP competitions. JANUARY 21 Last week saw 16 teams and 64 players participate in the teams ambrose evening nine holes. JANUARY 22 Sixty five men and five women turned up after the previous night's rain to play a stableford event, sponsored by The Printing Press. There was one visitor from Lara Golf Club. Adam Sullivan won A grade with 39 points from Trent Bradford on 37, Darryl Scharfe on 35 counted out Dave Sargent to win B grade and Luke Gardner had the score of the day with 40 to win C grade from Dave Bellchambers on 34. Rundowns went to Scott Lombe and Taylor Ford on 37 and Simon Bell, Ryan Cottrell and Jake Norris, all on 36. Since Sambe Manuel won the ladies' event with 35 from Kaye Jaensch on 32. NTP winners were Dave Sargent, Peter Fare, Norm Marks, Jake Norris, Taylor Ford and Geoff Nottle and Adam Sullivan, Trent Bradford, Jamie Puddy and Ben Jaensch all had par-three birdies. BREAKING NEWS A big shout-out to course superintendant Andy Blacker and his band of 40 volunteers, who laid the lining in the club's new third dam, adjacent to hole number three. Finishing the dam was timely as well, as the dam started filling less than 24 hours later with the weekend's heavy, but steady rain.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/e44fa202-2a34-49a1-bfea-2e8b98e0e6c9.JPG/r0_566_4608_3170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg