Age no barrier to achieve your goals

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

We are all missing Tunarama once again as we wait one more year for the festival's return. Thankfully, there was one tradition associated with the festival that went ahead with the crowning of the first Tunarama Ambassador in two years. It was a feel-good story as Miss Baldwin's Plumbing and Gas Karen Fiegert was named the new Tunarama Ambassador and at 64 she is the also the oldest-ever winner. Considering she originally entered for the new seniors' category before transitioning to the Ambassador Quests as she was the only entrant, this is a fantastic result which shows you are never too old to achieve your goals. Karen says she is excited to be a part of the journey towards Tunarama 2023, a journey Port Lincoln as a whole will look forward to sharing with her to welcome back an event that is sorely missed. Special mention to the other three entrants who, together with Karen, raised more than $84,600, even with the challenges of COVID-19.To raise this amount was a great result, well done! Another person who has shown age is not a barrier is seven-year-old Port Lincoln girl Elcie Osborne who has taken it upon herself to raise money to help the whales. Elcie set up her stall in O'Connor Reserve last week selling key chains she made herself and herbs picked from her family's garden, raising more than $70 with plans to do even more fundraising. It is great to see such a young person take such initiative to support a cause she cares greatly for and hopefully it will inspire others to take a similar initiative. We look forward to see where the next fundraiser will come from, and from whom. Aside from Tunarama, another event which takes place at this time of year is the Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln Art Prize which due to COVID-19 did not have an opening night, but a winner was still crowned. Elizabeth Hammond took out this year's Art Prize with her work 'Every District Has One' which is a landscape piece which pays tribute to the landscapes of our regional areas. This is her second Art Prize, following her win for her self-portrait in 2018, titled 'This Continuous Life'. The prize continues to be well supported with sponsorship, including from Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln, and is popular with local artists as well as those from outside the area. A love letter to our regional landscapes seems appropriate for this year's prize considering many have grown a greater appreciation for them through local travel due to international, and even state, borders being closed. People can have a look at this year's entries at the Nautilus Arts Centre now and vote on who they think should take out the Jane Hutchinson People's Choice Award. There is so much more to read about on the Port Lincoln Times website, including how a family travelling around Australia met with a mako shark on a Coffin Bay beach, or how a new Asian market is opening up for southern rock lobster exports as the industry continues to experience issues with trade to China. Also look out for local sport coming your way, there is so much to read about online at www.portlincolntimes.com.au. Happy reading and stay safe out there! Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/8a7e77b2-3300-419a-ac50-c44aeb25d210.jpg/r600_295_5507_3067_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Age no barrier to achieve your goals