Grant funding secured for local road upgrades

news, local-news,

The District Council of Cleve has been fortunate to secure $966,574 in grant funding to contribute significantly to its local works program, focusing on local access roads and paths. "Council has listened and responded to local concerns about road network conditions voiced through the 2021/22 Annual Business Plan consultation held throughout our local communities" said District Council of Cleve mayor, Phil Cameron. "Council is committed to delivering the best possible results from our grant partnerships. I am so pleased that we have been able to respond quickly to the feedback we received earlier in the year by committing to these road network improvements." This allocation of funding is phase three of the National Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, with phase one and two previously allocated by council to the Arno Bay Walking Trail and the Cleve RV Park. Grant Crosby, manager Infrastructure and Civil Works, is excited for phase three of the program and welcomes the allocation of funding to the works program. "This funding has allowed council to address issues faced by road users of some property access roads throughout the district. These roads are historically problematic during wet conditions due to their clay base and quite often limit safe access to farming properties and residence." Due to council's commitment to re-sheet higher category roads which carry greater traffic volumes, the re-sheeting of property access roads often falls outside council's financial capability. However, this funding will enable council to significantly increase the re-sheeting program in 2022-2023. "A works schedule has been developed according to priority. Projects will commence from January 2022 and wrap up by 30 June 2023," Mr Crosby said. The work will cause some temporary disruption to access, however it will ensure a safer road network for the community, local businesses and visitors. Full details of the planned works will be available on council's website, Advocate page and Facebook. This funding has been secured through Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications for important local infrastructure improvements.

Grant funding secured for local road upgrades