news, local-news,

Following a meeting of the Eyre Peninsula Local Government Association (EPLGA) in December 2021, the Independent Candidate for Flinders, Liz Habermann, has called on the Minister for Transport the Hon Cory Wingard to clarify the future of the rail infrastructure on the Eyre Peninsula left redundant after Genesee Wyoming Rail (now One Rail) ceased running grain trains. Ms Habermann has also asked why a local mayor wants to "destroy" the existing infrastructure. At the EPLGA meeting District Council of Elliston mayor Malcolm Hancock moved that the EPLGA "monitor closely the relinquishing of the lease of the railway line on the Eyre Peninsula from One Rail back to government, recognize the inherent salvage value of the infrastructure to the Eyre Peninsula community, and write to the Department of Infrastructure and Transport seeking clarification of the current, and any future arrangements." Related: Case for Eyre rail return put forward In response to the motion, Ms Habermann said it was her understanding that Cr Hancock wants the infrastructure dismantled and the corridor returned to the community. "I believe that the infrastructure is too valuable to be lost for future generations," Ms Habermann said. "Mayor Hancock should tell the community why he wants to destroy this infrastructure for ever." Mr Hancock confirmed he believed the existing rail, which he said was not suitable for modern locomotives, should be sold for scrap metal and the proceeds be put back into infrastructure for the Eyre Peninsula, "whether it be road, rail or what, I'm not fussed." He said the scrap steel was a valuable asset worth around half a billion dollars and wanted to keep the money that could be made in the Eyre Peninsula. "My concern is that some company is going to come in, pick it up and send it off somewhere and get very, very rich at the expense of the Eyre Peninsula." Related: Push for rail return on Eyre Peninsula Mr Hancock said that upgrading the existing infrastructure was not a viable option and it would have be replaced entirely. "It's just not suitable to do anything to upgrade it because of the age of the line, the poor foundations it was built on, and the corridor is not on the right angles in lots of places to carry 2022 locomotives. The rail is only narrow grade so that would have to be replaced. It's too narrow and it's too light a rail. "Another concern I've got, the rail infrastructure here, when it was operational it only ever carried freight one way, which was to Lincoln, which made it very unprofitable to spend the millions of dollars it would take to be able to put that back into a position where you could utilise it," Cr Hancock said. Mr Hancock said silos were standing empty and in disrepair on the Eyre Peninsula, and T-ports along the coast would reduce the amount of grain going to Port Lincoln. "The trend is going to be taking grain to the closest sea port that's set up for trans shipping. Most of the produce we grow on the EP goes overseas anyway, so the sooner you get it to the coast and on to a ship, the less it has to be handled, and the less trucks that are going to be on the road," he said. South Australian Transport Action Group chairman John Hill said the loss of rail had put pressure on the region's roads with the increase in truck traffic and there was still so much potential for rail within the region, and Ms Habermann agrees. "People are frustrated by the number of grain trucks on our roads at this time of year, particularly the residents of Port Lincoln who have a constant flow of trucks driving through their main business district night and day," Ms Habermann said. "The state government should be investing in the maintenance of the infrastructure it owns and manages, not leaving it to rust away. "At the very least, the state government should be demanding Genesee Wyoming surrender it back to the taxpayers as provided for under the lease where it has been inoperative for eighteen months." In response to Ms Habermann, Liberal candidate for Flinders, Sam Telfer said the rail network did not service significant silo sites up the west and east coasts of the Eyre Peninsula and there were now more grain tonnes heading to different port options. "As a local community leader, I fought for a number of years for arrangements to continue using the rail network on the Eyre Peninsula, unfortunately the single customer nature of the Eyre Peninsula rail network led to the Viterra decision not to continue to use it a few years ago," he said. "Since that time, I have advocated for significant investment in the Eyre Peninsula road network to deliver safer outcomes for all road users, with more than $120 million extra being spent. "We need to make smart decisions on our infrastructure on the Eyre Peninsula to make sure that it is suitable for our needs both now and into the future."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/e0a967df-e4f1-46de-8884-054f1510cf57.PNG/r0_37_998_601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg