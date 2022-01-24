news, local-news,

Port Lincoln High School will begin the newest chapter in the school's nearly 100-year history on February 2 as it welcomes the new year 7 cohort with new facilities now in place to benefit them and others. Throughout 2021 a $15 million upgrade was carried out at the school with the construction of three new buildings, which were completed late last year with the handover taking place in mid December. New facilities include canteen and kitchen facilities, general learning areas for year 7 students and specialist facilities including art rooms, language rooms, an Aboriginal education room and an annex for visiting Port Lincoln Special School students accessing school facilities. School principal Todd George said the school was happy to see the new facilities ready for the new school year and the new cohort, as well as for the wider school community. "It's really great we've been able to get the project competed on time and on budget for all of our students to use," he said. Mr George said the school thanked Mossop Construction and Interiors for their work on the new buildings. The school is getting ready for the new school year, beginning on February 2, holding its open days for students this week. Mr George said the school would see its student numbers increased to about 840, up from about 730, and its teaching and support staff increased to 120, up from about 100. He said even with COVID restrictions the school had been able to complete orientation with year 6 and 7 students last year, which began in April last year. "It's something we've been building towards over the past 10 years and a lot of work had gone into being prepared, not just from a facilities point of view but a staffing point of view," he said. As part of the Department of Education's staged return to school for students, year 7, 8 and 12 students will return to face-to-face lessons while years 9-11 will learn online for the first two weeks and will return to classes by February 14. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/8575fadc-10bd-4437-bead-a47caca5433a.JPG/r173_264_5826_3458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg