A GRADE SUNDAY Indians def Shields 10-2 Indians made the trip out to Dorward on a warm and muggy Sunday to take on Shields. The Tribe grabbed the points in the A grade with a 10-1 victory. Veteran Justin Jenkins went to the mound for the Tribe and was little wayward early as he walked Jordan Allen, Adam Hage then line drived a ball to centre field to score Allen, Indians fired back to get the next three outs to retire the side. Hage took the ball for the Tigers and put Jake Turner on base with a walk, Turner then got himself around to third base and when young Mason Hope missed his target with a throw Turner pounced to score the Tribes first run for the game and Cohen Dinnison followed not far behind as Shields were making a few simple errors. However they managed to get out of the innings only allowing the two runs. Jenkins made light work of the Tigers in the second for a quick three-up three-down innings to get his side back into the dugout and ready to put more runs on the board. Although Wes Bilney was hit with a pitch he would be the only base runner and would not score as Hage shut down the next three batters for a quick inning. Jenkins was again well in top only facing four batters, Timmy Dennis took a catch at right field but the Tribes infield would do the rest with every ground ball being controlled and played out at first base for side away. Hage's canon ran out of bang as Shields brought Allen to the mound to make his pitching debut and when Turner grounded out Allen would have liked his efforts, however he struggled to find the zone from here on out with five batters getting walked and a few errors in the field. The Tribe put on six runs before Shields were forced to turn to another veteran in Glen Schreiber to take over the pitching, Haydn Cox put bat to ball and found a gap to score a few more for Indians and when Turner hit a double with his second at bat for the inning things were looking very gloomy for Shields. Schreiber did however manage to stop the flow and retired the next two hitters for side away but the damage had been done with eight runs scoring. Shields had one last crack at closing the gap and Clint Beard got the Tigers off to dream start smashing a ball through a gap in the outfield for a stand up double, Taj Linegar also hit safely and the it seemed the Tigers still had some wind in their sail. That was soon extinguished as Hope line drived a ball to centrefield that was snatched up by a great catch from Dinnison who threw a rocket to first to get the base runner before tagging up for a great double play. Jenkins then struck out the next batter for side away. With the rain starting to roll in both coaches agreed to hit bar early with Indians taking the 10-2 win in a clinical display. Colby Syvertsen takes best player honours in this game batting one from one (one walk) and playing a great game behind the plate. UNDER 16 SUNDAY Indians def Shields 12-10 With Shields forfeiting the B grade game it meant the juniors would be the curtain raiser for the A grade and the kids did not disappoint with a great 12-10 ball game. Timmy Dennis went to the mound for the Tribe and even with Parker Hartwich getting a lead off walk Dennis fired back strong to retire three out of the next four batters for side away with only Hartwich crossing home plate giving Shields a one-run lead. Sam Beard went to the hill for the Tigers and was pitching well but the Tribe bats were up for the challenge with four hits, a few walks and some errors in Shields' fielding the young Tribe were able to score the maximum six runs for side away. Shields were not going to go away and showed some great fight in the second inning to chip away at the five run deficit. Chelsea Sheppard hit a beautiful hit to score Carter Dorward, Liam Edmonds also scored on a pass ball and when Tate Shillabeer hit safety Sheppard crossed home plate as well to bring the score back to 6-4 before side away. Jyezaiah Cook got the Tribe off to a good start hitting safely. Jenkins and Dennis hits safely as did Aidan Knight with a nice two base hit, Wes Bilney Jnr also picked up a hit and before long Indians lead was back out to eight runs. Dennis was replaced by Jenkins on the mound in the third but only faced three batters before being replaced with Bilney Jnr. Young Wes struggled to find the zone walking the next five batters and Shields had crossed six runs to bring the score back to a respectable 12-10 score line. Unfortunately for the young Tiger Cubs that was all the time they left, congratulations to the Tribe on a hard fought win. Best batter was Jyezaiah Cook from Indians with two from two. Best Fielder was Indians' Timmy Dennis with five strike outs. B GRADE FRIDAY Coyotes drew Indians 1-1 Coyotes started their night with Callum Binder on the mound facing only three hitters for a quick three-up three-down inning. Wes Bilney took the ball for Indians and headed to the mound, only facing three batters himself for a very short first inning of baseball. The second inning started with Kingsley Bilney Jnr hitting a stand up double before Binder hit two consecutive batters to load the bases. Ben Adams was brought to the mound to replace Binder and young gun Jayden Jenkins jumped on fastball popping it out over the infield to score Bilney Jnr and give the Tribe a one run lead before side away. Binder lead off for Coyotes reaching base on a walk, second gamer Shannon Miller then hit safely to score Binder with the game again tied up. Unfortunately with the substantial rainfall and the diamond becoming quite muddy and slippery the umpires were left with no choice to call and end to the game early in the safety of the players. Best player honours go to Indians Kingsley Bilney Jnr with two from two with the bat and four put outs in the field. Saints def Shields 7-5 The reserves would be the only game played for the night as the rain came in at Dorward. Shields started well with McGrath on the mound dismissing the first three batters for Saints to have them out in the field. Munro took the ball for saints and with the first two Tigers hitting safe saints changed up a gear shutting down Shields and getting the next 3 outs for side away. With Saints starting with seven men the second innings looked up hill but Murray would be the difference smashing the first home run of the season with the home run fence bought back for the first time this season. This would be the only run to score before side. Shields hit back straight away with young Carter Dorward hitting safe to right and the next two batters picking walks loaded the bases. Linegar hit a stand up double to score two and with a wild throw scored another, Shields would take the lead. The third dig would be the key as Saints batters went on a rampage with four safe hits and Murray hitting a second home run for the night scoring six runs before side was called. A pitching change to Hester would be just what Shields needed with Shields managed another two runs with Clint Beard hitting his first home run to keep Shields alive, Hester would strike out the next two and great catch from Murray before side away. Kym Dorward was tossed the ball in the fourth and with Munro and Fowler hitting safe looked like another big innings for saints, Shields composed and shut the Saints batters down without scoring. With time running out Shields knew this was the last bat and they needed three runs to win. Hester would have none of that and dismissed all three batters for the win 7 - 5. Best: Saints: Murray (2 home runs), Munro (2 from 3); Shields: Linegar (2 from 3), Beard (1 home run). UNDER 16 FRIDAY Coyotes def Indians 8-4 The junior game got underway with only a few interruptions from the rain. Calan Rutherford took Coyotes pitching duties and whilst young Jayden Jenkins picked a walk and later scored the Coyotes defence were making their plays only allowing the one run to score. Timmy Dennis took the ball for Indians allowing four walks in the inning and with a nice stand up double for Tygh Te Wano the young doggies were able to cross three runs and take a two run lead into the second inning. Indians crossed another run this at bat through Zali Mitchell who reached first after being hit by a pitch and would later score after a few stray pitches. Rutherford struck out a pair and young Hudson Howie caught a fly ball at second base to send Coyotes back in to the batters box. Coyotes crossed five runs here extending their lead out to six with Te Wano hitting safely again and Rutherford and Linkin Anderson also hitting safely which saw Indians replace Dennis with Wes Bilney Jnr on the mound and while walking a few batters he managed to pick up a strike out for side away. Indians had one last crack with the bat and had Cooper Knight and Bilney Jnr cross home plate before time expired and the game came to an end. Best player was Coyotes' Tygh Te Wano with two from two with the bat and three outs in the field.

Indians too good for Shields at Dorward