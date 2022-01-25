news, local-news,

Eyre Peninsula tourism operators will be among their peers who will have the spotlight shone on them in a nationwide television program on Thursday evening which will promote South Australia's tourism offerings. Hosted by Andrew 'Cosi' Costello of South Aussie with Cosi fame, the one-off 60 minute program 'A Little More SA with Cosi and Friends' will air on statewide on Channel 7 on January 27 at 7pm and nation-wide on 7plus, with a nationwide encore on 7TWO on January 30 and February 2. The show will feature well-known media personalities including news presenter Jane Doyle, SAFM's Rebecca Morse and Port Adelaide players Charlie Dixon and Travis Boak exploring the state and what it has to offer. Tourism operators, including some from Eyre Peninsula, will share their stories of operating during the pandemic and showcase how visitors could be confident and safe when booking a trip to South Australia. Untamed Escapes owner Craig Haslam is one of the operators featured in the program and said as an operator who would traditionally rely on interstate and international markets, the pandemic had forced him to reimagine what the business offered. He said this included buying a new vehicle for luxury tours and a complete rebrand, moving away from being destination focused. "We've moved into more regions like the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Yorke peninsulas, developed new products, launched Australia's first wellness tours and charter options from photography through to an art trail," he said. "We're thrilled to be included in this special TV feature and show Australians why they should explore SA with us." Another business featured is Sunset Charters in Coffin Bay and co-owner Emma Fahey said they were happy to be featured, being a relatively new business. She said customers from across the state had helped the business when it started near the beginning of the pandemic, as well as plenty of support closer to home. "Most of our customers have been South Australians, it has been nice to show our fellow South Aussies around their own backyard," she said. "There's also been a a lot of local customers, people from the Eyre Peninsula, so there's been a lot of support from locals." South Australian Tourism Commission has partnered with Network Seven to present the special and chief executive officer Rodney Harrex said it was aimed to re-inspire travellers to see SA and support the tourism industry. "There's no doubt the Omicron outbreak has created havoc for many industries across the nation, and tourism is no different, with restrictions to protect public health and the drop in people's confidence and appetite to travel," he said. "South Australian tourism operators have shown they are ready to respond, and they continue to offer incredible products and experiences where travellers can feel safe, feel confident in booking ahead and know they will enjoy a world class experience."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/438ef9f1-52e5-4293-b59f-f41c0f166540.jpg/r44_693_885_1168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg