sport, local-sport,

Netball SA has announced a shake-up of its academy system to develop the next generation of talent, but there is concern the issue of distance may leave players on Eyre Peninsula behind. Netball SA announced the pilot Adelaide Thunderbirds Talent Academy which will see 80 players from across SA aged between 14-16 accessing specialist coaching, as well as mentoring by Thunderbird players. The players will train together five times a year, including two sessions at Netball SA Stadium with others to take place in the regions, location depending on where players are coming from. The new set up replaces the program which saw players train once a month in regional academies, including the local Eyre Academy, with the top 20 then moving on to Adelaide for three days. Netball SA chief executive officer Bronwyn Klei said over the past 20 years there had been a decline across the regions with players and coaches. "Eyre Academy was one of the strongest but in other areas we've struggled to fill out the academy list and harder to get the level of conditioned coaches, assistant coaches and trainers to get the academy to work," she said. Eyre Academy coach Kylie Petherick said she was concerned under the new system, which would require players go to Adelaide for a two-day trial before taking part in the training sessions. "For our region, Spencer Gulf and South East regions there's the additional travel cost to consider," she said. "It will be detrimental and it's about the development of our future players and how we can encourage them to take part in these programs." Kalea Siegert took part in the Eyre Academy in 2021 and was selected to trial at phase two of the state trials and said for someone like her distance was an issue, with both of her parents working full time. "It's a lot of work because Mum works full time and Dad is a fisherman...Mum would have to get time off work because you have to drive the day before," she said. Eyre Academy has seen plenty of talented players within its ranks, including Wudinna's Hannah Petty who went on to captain the Thunderbirds. Ms Klei said Netball SA acknowledged the issue with transport was open to feedback from regional areas, and would hold a consultation Thursday night to discuss the program and support. "We've been in conversation with EP members out there and may look at some level of travel grant," she said. Ms Petherick said any support provided would be a step in the right direction but believed there might still be a gap to address.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/29c8ed12-4543-4f3d-825d-9ecdfd7e62f4.JPG/r4_133_5999_3520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg