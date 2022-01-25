sport, local-sport,

Rain did not dampen the spirits of local baseballers as they took to the diamond on Friday and Sunday. A GRADE Indians def Shields 10-2 Indians made the trip out to Dorward on a warm and muggy Sunday to take on Shields. The Tribe grabbed the points in the A grade with a 10-1 victory. Veteran Justin Jenkins went to the mound for the Tribe and was little wayward early as he walked Jordan Allen, Adam Hage then line drived a ball to centre field to score Allen. Indians fired back to get the next three outs to retire the side. Hage took the ball for the Tigers and put Jake Turner on base with a walk. Turner got to third base and when Mason Hope missed his target with a throw he pounced to score the Tribe's first run with Cohen Dinnison not far behind. Jenkins made light work of the Tigers in the second for a quick three-up three-down innings to get his side back into the dugout. Although Wes Bilney was hit with a pitch he would be the only base runner as Hage shut down the next three batters. Jenkins was again well on top only facing four batters, Timmy Dennis took a catch at right field but the Tribe's infield would do the rest. Shields brought Allen to the mound to make his pitching debut and when Turner grounded out Allen would have liked his efforts, however he struggled to find the zone from there on. The Tribe put on six runs before Shields turned to Glen Schreiber to pitch. Haydn Cox put bat to ball and found a gap to score a few more for Indians and when Turner hit a double with his second at bat for the inning things were looking gloomy for Shields. Schreiber managed to stop the flow and retired the next two hitters for side away but the damage had been done with eight runs scored. Shields had one last crack as Clint Beard got the Tigers off to dream start smashing a ball through a gap in the outfield for a stand up double while Taj Linegar also hit safely. But it was not to be. With the rain starting coaches agreed to end early with Indians taking the 10-2 win. Colby Syvertsen takes best player honours in this game batting one from one (one walk) and playing a great game behind the plate. UNDER 16 Indians def Shields 12-10 Timmy Dennis went to the mound for the Tribe and even with Parker Hartwich getting a lead off walk Dennis fired back strong to retire three out of the next four batters for side away with only Hartwich crossing home plate giving Shields a one-run lead. Sam Beard went to the hill for Tigers and was pitching well but the Tribe bats were up for the challenge with four hits, a few walks to score the maximum six runs for side away. Shields showed some fight in the second inning to chip away at the five run deficit. Chelsea Sheppard hit a beautiful hit to score Carter Dorward, Liam Edmonds also scored on a pass ball and when Tate Shillabeer hit safety Sheppard crossed home plate as well to bring the score back to 6-4 before side away. Before long the Indians lead was back out to eight runs but Shields came back with six runs to make it within two, 12-10. Best batter was Jyezaiah Cook from Indians with two from two. Best Fielder was Indians' Timmy Dennis with five strike outs. B GRADE Coyotes drew Indians 1-1 Coyotes started with Callum Binder on the mound facing only three hitters for a quick three-up three-down inning. Wes Bilney took the ball for Indians and headed to the mound, only facing three batters for a very short first inning. The second inning started with Kingsley Bilney Jnr hitting a stand up double before Binder hit two consecutive batters to load the bases. Ben Adams was brought to the mound to replace Binder and young gun Jayden Jenkins jumped on fastball popping it out over the infield to score Bilney Jnr and give the Tribe a one run lead before side away. Binder lead off for Coyotes reaching base on a walk, second gamer Shannon Miller then hit safely to score Binder with the game again tied up. Unfortunately the diamond was quite muddy and slippery so the umpires were left with no choice but to end the game early. Best player honours go to Indians Kingsley Bilney Jnr with two from two with the bat and four put outs in the field. Saints def Shields 7-5 Shields started well with McGrath on the mound dismissing the first three batters. Munro took the ball for Saints and with the first two Tigers hitting safe but then the next three were outs for side away. With Saints starting with seven men the second innings looked up hill but Murray would be the difference smashing the first home run of the season. It would be the only run to score before side. Shields hit back straight away with Carter Dorward hitting safe to right and the next two batters picking walks loaded the bases. Linegar hit a stand up double to score two and with a wild throw scored another, Shields would take the lead. The third dig was key as Saints went on a rampage with four safe hits and Murray hitting a second home run before side was called. Shields managed another two runs with Clint Beard hitting his first home run before side away. Kym Dorward was tossed the ball in the fourth as Shields shut the Saints batters down without scoring. Shields needed three runs to win but Hester would have none of that and dismissed all three batters for the win, 7-5. Best: Saints: Murray (2 home runs), Munro (2 from 3); Shields: Linegar (2 from 3), Beard (1 home run). UNDER 16 Coyotes def Indians 8-4 Calan Rutherford took Coyotes pitching duties and while Jayden Jenkins picked a walk and later scored the Coyote's defence only allowed one run. Timmy Dennis took the ball for Indians and with a nice stand up double for Tygh Te Wano the young doggies were able to cross three runs. Indians crossed another run at bat through Zali Mitchell as Rutherford struck out a pair and Hudson Howie caught a fly ball at second base to send Coyotes back into the batters box. Coyotes crossed five runs then Indians had one last crack with the bat. Best player was Tygh Te Wano with two from two with the bat and three outs in the field.

Tribe takes out Tigers