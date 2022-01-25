Local man reported for Firearms Act breach

news, local-news,

A Port Lincoln man will face court after police reported him for firearms offences last Friday. At about 12pm on January 21 police were doing a routine firearms compliance check when it was found a 38-year-old Port Lincoln man was in the process of transporting two firearms in his vehicle while they were loaded, which was in breach of the Firearms Act. Police seized the man's firearms and reported him for breaching the act, he will appear in the Port Lincoln Magistrates Court at a later date. The public is reminded that police carry out compliance checks on licenced firearms owners as part of Operation Secure, and it is important to ensure all firearms are stored, transported and used in compliance with responsibilities detailed under the Firearms Act.

