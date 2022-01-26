news, local-news,

Tumby Bay District Council presented a different Australia Day than locals have been used to in recent years but still provided a chance to celebrate the achievements of local residents and welcome a new citizen. The council had moved its Australia Day ceremony from the lawns near the Tumby Bay Yacht Club to the Tumby Bay and Districts Soldier's Memorial Hall due to weather forecasts for Wednesday, and did not hold its traditional community breakfast due to COVID-19 restrictions. The council enjoyed a great turnout of locals with more than 150 people attending. This year saw the council present awards to Tyler Hutton (Citizen of the Year), Keira Berryman (Young Citizen of the Year), Tumby Bay Festivals (At The Bay and Colour Tumby, Community Event of the Year) and Melvin Charlton (Award for Active Citizenship). Mr Hutton, who had seven nominations for the award, said communities became great when everyone worked together and contributed their own efforts. "The more people want to be involved in this town, the further we will go and the better this place will be," he said. In accepting her award Keira thanked Shelley Paul from Parks and Wildlife for inspiring her, Rachel and Geraldine from the Landscapes Board for helping to get the Lipson Cove sign project underway and her parents for their support. "As part of my projects I was lucky enough to receive a grant to install a sign to raise awareness and protect 3 iconic species at Lipson Cove that I absolutely love - the bottlenose dolphin, little penguins and white bellied sea eagles," she said. Tumby Bay Progress Association president Dion Lebrun accepted Community Event of the Year and said this award is for all who supported last year's combined event. "Over 200 people worked together to deliver that and that's something pretty special I think," he said. "The community working together is what makes Tumby special." Finally Mr Charlton said in accepting his award he enjoyed volunteering as you always learning something new while giving something back. "If you've never volunteered before I would encourage you to take the plunge and pick something," he said. "To those of you already volunteering, keep up the good work, this award is dedicated to you." A citizenship ceremony was also conducted with Anike Helder becoming the community's newest Australian citizen. She said she was proud to be a part of Tumby Bay and looked forward to being a part of the community for the long term. "There have been a lot of obstacles in the last two years that have prevented things from going ahead but it's very important to continue to show up,." she said "Continue to go to your local pub, continue to celebrate, continue to volunteer, to show up for each other and the town, and celebrate as only Australians can do." Tumby Bay mayor Sam Telfer said Australia Day was a great opportunity to take the time to acknowledge what was important about the community and our nation. "It was special to be able to recognise the award winners at Tumby Bay who are all examples of people who give their time and effort to serve others throughout the community," he said. "It was also a privilege to welcome a new Australian citizen and remember the importance of our own citizenship." Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/b8258c5a-9b12-4192-a7cd-0a7a4e1e1c05.jpg/r6_183_2564_1628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg