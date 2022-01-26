news, local-news,

Port Lincoln welcomed three new Australian citizens on Australia Day in a small ceremony following the award presentations in the Nautilus Theatre. This year saw local residents Stephen Copp, Ampa Phooboonkhong and Esther Tagive take the citizenship pledge as they became Australian citizens on Australia Day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a small ceremony was held with just invited guests in attendance. Ms Tagive, who is originally from Fiji, said she felt proud to at last be recognised as an Australian citizen. "It's the proudest feeling I've ever felt, apart from having kids, to be a part of this wonderful country and I'm very privileged and blessed to have been awarded this citizenship," she said. Port Lincoln City Council mayor Brad Flaherty led the ceremony along with Member for Flinders Peter Treloar, who was celebrating his final Australia Day in his position as an elected member. Mr Flaherty congratulated all the new citizens.

